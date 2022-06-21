KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery.
A recovery roundtable will be held on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, for those in need of counseling, healthcare, treatment and more.
A Recovery Rally will also be held on Monday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Preaching Christ Church to assist those in need of housing, healthcare and employment help.
The events will be held by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition as well as other agencies and organizations such as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Recovery Resources.
For more information, go to https://www.scadcoalition.org/