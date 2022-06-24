Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition logo with heart
CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery.

Recovery Rally flier for Monday event

A Recovery Rally will be held on Monday to assist those in need of housing, healthcare and employment help.

A Recovery Rally will be held on Monday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Preaching Christ Church to assist those in need of housing, healthcare and employment help.

The event will be held by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition as well as other agencies and organizations such as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Recovery Resources.

For more information, go to https://www.scadcoalition.org/

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video