KINGSPORT — Work on rebuilding Main Street from East Sullivan Street to Clay Street will begin this week, city officials said on Tuesday.

“We’re pleased to announce that this long-awaited and important project will be getting underway this week,” said Public Works Director Michael Thompson.

