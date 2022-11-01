KINGSPORT — Work on rebuilding Main Street from East Sullivan Street to Clay Street will begin this week, city officials said on Tuesday.
“We’re pleased to announce that this long-awaited and important project will be getting underway this week,” said Public Works Director Michael Thompson.
The city held a preconstruction meeting on Monday with the general contractor for the Main Street Rebuild, and afterward a work order was issued for the rebuild project to begin immediately, according to a press release.
Work will begin on the Kingsport Area Transit Service side of Main Street, proceeding west toward Clinchfield Street. Utility companies will begin marking their utilities along Main Street and construction signage will be erected.
The Main Street Rebuild project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown Kingsport.
Over the past century, the soil underneath Main Street has weakened, and any new asphalt placed on the road simply fails within a few years.
According to the plans, the contractor will dig down, remove the existing road structure and back fill it with stone to produce a good, stable base. The project also calls for placing telephone and cable lines underground, relocating power lines to the opposite side of the road and enhancing the roadway with landscaping, bulb outs and stamped brick crosswalks.
With funding from state and federal sources covering 80% of the cost, the $20 million project will take approximately two years to complete.
“As we move along with construction, we’ll be working specifically with the business owners and residents along Main Street to ease the burden of the project and communicate often with them,” Thompson said. “We want to fix the structural issues and make Main Street better and more vibrant.”