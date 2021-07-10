Readers invited to identify photo, test their luck, and locate some D-B grads

Do you know Bays Mountain Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a city park this year? And do you know the reservoir, dam and land surrounding it have attracted visitors for decades before the city park opened in 1971?
In an effort to collect personal memories of fun times in the park, the “I am Bays Mountain” contest offers prizes that include a lifetime park membership. Entry requires submission of an up to 600-word written description of how the park has brought joy to your life. The contest begins today and runs through Oct. 31. Share your “I Am Bays Mountain” story at contests.timesnews.net. There’s a whole article about the contest on the front page of today’s Times News.
I started to share some of my own memories of Bays Mountain Park in this column. I thought of something more fun. Years ago, at an estate sale at now-defunct Olde Tyme Auction, I purchased a lot of professional-grade photography and darkroom equipment. My purchase included a metal box filled with black and white negatives. I held a few up to the light to try to make out what they were. Some were of people swimming at a location not familiar to me. Others were trains and railyards that I didn’t recognize. At least not squinting at the negative image lit by an overhead light fixture.
A few held promise, however.
Several years ago I had access to a scanner with a negative-reader attachment and scanned a few of the negatives. I’m pretty sure a couple show a group of young people on the dam at Bays Mountain Park, prior to a fenced walkway being constructed at its top.
I’ve included one of the images here. I’m wondering do you know who any of these people are, is it in fact Bays Mountain’s reservoir dam, and who might the photographer have been? Email me, please, at josborne@timesnews.net if you have any answers.
Moving on ... do you know this Wednesday will be a “triple seven” date, numerically speaking?
Times News reader Edna Hebb, 86, of Blountville, called me the other day to talk about that, among other things.
Edna, who taught fifth grade at Indian Springs Elementary from the early 1960s until her retirement, said she’s recovering from a fall a week or so back.
“Wednesday will be 7-14-21,” Edna said. “Seven, two times seven, and three times seven. I’m not sure why that crossed my mind last night. And then I thought Dec. 3rd will be 1-2-3-2-1.”
That last one is called a palindrome, a word or number that reads the same forward or backward.
“December 22nd will be 1-2-2-2-2-1,” Edna said.
Edna didn’t mention luck. But I’m thinking if seven is your lucky number, go buy a lottery ticket Wednesday.
Finally, last, but certainly not least ... do you know where about a third of my Dobyns-Bennett High School Class of ‘81 classmates are today? We ... well, the go-getters who still have some get up and go, are planning our 40th reunion and to date the folks keeping the list haven’t been able to contact 151 of our classmates.
I won’t torture you or my editors by listing all those names here. But if you’re D-B Class of ‘81 member and haven’t heard about the reunion, or even if you’ve heard about it and aren’t interested, please send a message to dbclassof81@gmail.com.