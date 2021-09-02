ST. PAUL — Students from Wise County have participated in their second spaceflight in two years, including raising a flag over the world.
Thursday’s launch of a Firefly Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California carried St. Paul Elementary School’s Dream Deacons flag, signed by students, faculty and staff, to low Earth orbit as part of the company’s DREAM program, according to Wise County Schools chemistry teacher Jane Carter.
Carter in 2019 coordinated a team of students from Wise, Russell, Bland and Washington counties and Norton that sent one of several small data satellites into orbit. The project — piggybacked on a Northrop Grumman supply rocket mission to the International Space Station — gave the team a chance to track its satellite and gather downlinked data for various class projects.
“We went with a non-technical project this time,” said Carter, who was a part-time science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) coordinator at St. Paul Elementary during the 2019 launch.
DREAM, or Dedicated Research and Education Accelerator Mission, carried a combination of technical (onboard mini-satellites and experiment packages) and non-technical payloads (photographs, student drawings and St. Paul Elementary’s flag).
“We always wanted to provide STEM opportunities here,” said St. Paul Elementary Principal Karen Dickenson. “Jane jumped at the chance to do this, and it’s really sparked our kids’ interests in STEM.”
While Carter took the 2019 team to NASA’s Wallops Island launch facility — a day’s drive from Wise County — to see that launch, Vandenberg is considerably farther away. Because Thursday’s launch was set for a four-hour window starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Dickenson said the launch would be recorded so students who did not stay up late to watch it online can see it later.
A duplicate of the flag onboard Alpha hangs in the school’s hallway as a reminder of Thursday’s launch.
“Jane is absolutely amazing,” she said of Carter’s involvement with students and space technology. “This is something we’d like to see more of.”
“We’ve had several different things going on in STEM in the last couple of years,” said Carter, “and this project was just to be able to inspire kids. The stars should be their inspiration.”
Editor’s note — Firefly’s Alpha rocket exploded about two minutes into its flight. In a tweet, Firefly said the rocket “experienced an anomaly during first stage ascent that resulted in the loss of the vehicle.”