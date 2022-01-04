WISE — Minutes after Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp announced his departure for a state post, Republican challengers for the post announced their plans.
Slemp’s chief deputy, prosecutor Steven Davis, followed Coeburn attorney and former assistant prosecutor Brett Hall’s Monday morning announcement to run in a yet-to-be-scheduled special election to fill the remaining two years of Slemp’s term.
Slemp announced Monday he is accepting the post of chief deputy attorney general under Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, resigning Jan. 15.
Davis and Hall — both graduates of UVA Wise and the Appalachian School of Law — each have worked under Slemp as assistant county prosecutors. Hall served as the first director of the Wise Works offender service program in Slemp’s office, later serving more than a year as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney before starting his own practice.
Davis has served as Slemp’s chief deputy since August 2016, previously working as a magistrate after his 2012 graduation from law school. He becomes interim commonwealth’s attorney on Jan. 15, taking the oath of office on Jan. 12.
“When it comes to prosecution, there is a strong need for advocates who use common sense,” Hall said in his announcement. “I will be a commonwealth’s attorney who will work hard to keep our communities safe and give a voice to victims of crime.”
Hall said he will “serve as a strong partner for our brave and faithful law enforcement officers” and “work tirelessly to ensure a swift and just outcome in each and every case."
Davis, in his announcement, included endorsements from Slemp, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore and Norton Sheriff Jason McConnell.
“My top priority will always be to seek justice in every single case,” Davis said. “I have been and will always remain a constant advocate for our men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day for our communities.”
“Being a prosecutor made me a better defense attorney,” said Hall, “and I believe being a defense attorney will make me a better prosecutor.”
“I never thought in a million years I would be commonwealth’s attorney,” said Clintwood native and Pound resident Davis. “It’s been an honor to serve the community and work with our law enforcement partners.”
The candidates said they agree with the focus by Slemp on elder and child abuse and the region’s challenges by drug addiction and related crimes.
“I care deeply about elder abuse, child abuse and the drug problem,” Davis said. “I’ve tried cases for everything from traffic offenses to complicated, drug, murder and child abuse cases. I also manage the office’s civil docket, which includes civil forfeiture in cases where proceeds have been used as tools in or profits from drug offenses.”
“Over 90 percent of the cases I’ve seen as a prosecutor and defense attorney have to do with drugs or related crimes such as burglaries,” Hall said. “In many cases, you see people committing petty crimes who, if they had some remediation, wouldn’t have done those crimes. On the other hand, there are those offenders who should be prosecuted.”
Davis said Hall is a friend and colleague.
“I have nothing negative to say about Brett,” Davis said. “It’s a political process and good that the community has people to step forward.”
“I consider Steven a friend,” Hall said.
While Hall and Davis have confirmed their candidacy, the start of a special election process is now in the hands of the Wise County Board of Supervisors. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that he has talked with Slemp and County Attorney Karen Mullins about the mechanics of a transition and requesting a special election.
The Board of Supervisors, under state law, would have to petition the 30th Judicial Circuit within 15 days after Slemp’s resignation date for a special election, Hatfield said. He said that the board will have that issue on its Jan. 13 meeting agenda.
Hatfield said he was not sure in which month the Circuit Court would designate a special election if petitioned. He cited the 2014 appointment of then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Ron Elkins to a juvenile and domestic relations judgeship, after which the court ordered a special election during the following November.