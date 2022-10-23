KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields.
The winners of the Excellence in Leadership award were nominated by key leaders within their divisions of SCP, according to a press release.
They were chosen for their consistent demonstration of superior leadership and proven results at their hospital facilities and within their broader organizations and have achieved the highest level of leadership and performance in their roles, Ballad Health officials said.
“Dr. Py is such a great asset to Ballad Health and to the community,” said Dr. Beth Jackson, Ballad Health’s chief medical officer for its Kingsport hospitals, which include Holston Valley and Indian Path. “She is a skilled leader who has a knack for bringing people together to get things done. She does a tremendous job leading our emergency room teams at Holston Valley and Indian Path, and she’s very deserving of this recognition.”
Rebecca Beck, chief executive officer for Holston Valley and Indian Path, said it indicates the service given.
“Honors like this one are a good indication of the kind of high-quality care our patients are receiving,” she said. “Dr. Py certainly deserves this award because she is so passionate about providing the best care possible – and ultimately it is the community who benefits.”
Py was presented the Excellence in Leadership award by Dr. Dan Smith, an emergency room physician at the two Kingsport hospitals and the regional medical officer with SCP Health.
“Dr. Py has a gift for unifying, exhibits a presence of inclusivity and equips and empowers her team to be the best they can be,” Smith said. “The two hospitals she represents were competing hospitals just a few years ago, and she has bridged those two teams to create a sister-hospital approach that has really benefited our community.”
Smith also praised Py for her work combating sepsis. She has served as system chair for Ballad Health’s sepsis committee for the last five years, collaborating with various teams and departments across the health system.
“Another great example of her collaborative nature is her engagement with the new pediatric emergency department now open at Indian Path Community Hospital,” Smith said. “She’s worked on this since the very beginning of the project. She leads by example, by her work ethic and her diligence.”
SCP Health Enterprise Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Pilgrim said Py shows the qualities of true leadership.
“SCP Health has a long history of recognizing outstanding excellence in medical leadership, and Dr. Py is a remarkable example of what it means to be an exceptional medical leader,” she said.