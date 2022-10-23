Dr. Lauren Ply

KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields.

The winners of the Excellence in Leadership award were nominated by key leaders within their divisions of SCP, according to a press release.

