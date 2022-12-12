Wise County business owner Diana Mullins asks VDOT staffers Monday about the impact of a planned turn lane and median crossing project on her business. VDOT is gathering public comment on the planned $5.1 million project set to begin in early 2025.
WISE — Virginia Department of Transportation officials on Monday unveiled a proposed $5.1 million plan to revise highway crossovers and turn lanes along U.S. Route 23 north of Wise.
VDOT design and engineer staffers gathered at Central High School’s auditorium for a public information meeting on the project, which will add turn lanes at four points along a 2-mile section of U.S. 23 north of the Glamorgan Road intersection.
According to maps and overlays at the meeting, the project involves:
- New multiple turn lanes at the Indian Mountain Trade Center and elimination of two median crossovers at the site
- Adding a southbound turn lane and shifting a median crossover at Mullins Orchard and Produce/Piggy Went a Smokin’ BBQ north of the Trade Center
- Closing the median opening at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Dakota Road
- Adding northbound and southbound turn lanes at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Carriage Lane, near the Carriage Hill Motel.
Josh Dolinger with the VDOT Bristol District Location and Design office said the existing crossovers at the Trade Center are not deep enough for turning vehicles leaving the site to stay out of one or both center lanes when waiting to proceed onto southbound 23.
Eliminating the crossovers, constructing two right-turn-only exits out of the Trade Center and a right-turn lane into the site would have vehicles wanting to head back south to proceed about a quarter mile north of Carriage Lane to make a safer U-turn there.
VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said the project has already been funded through VDOT’s SmartScale program with a projected October 2024 bidding for the project work and an early 2025 construction start.
The project area carries about 13,200 vehicles daily, and the project would involve northbound and southbound closures
Earl and Dolinger said the meeting gave residents, businesses and local government officials a chance to review, ask questions and make suggestions about the project plan.
“We’re certainly supportive of the overall scope of the project from a safety aspect,” said Wise County Economic Development Director Brian Falin on Monday as he reviewed the project maps.
Diana Mullins of Mullions Orchard and Produce told VDOT staff about her concerns for relocating a median crossover in front of her business. She said the proposed crossover relocation would cause problems for tractor-trailer drivers making deliveries into the business parking lot.
Besides calling for the crossover to be left as is, Mullins said current U.S. 23 northbound traffic patterns have made the highway at her business a frequent site for rear-end vehicle collisions. She asked the VDOT staff to consider at least a right-turn fade-in into the business’s parking lot if a full right-turn lane could not be built there.