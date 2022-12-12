VDOT meeting on U.S. 23 in Wise

Wise County business owner Diana Mullins asks VDOT staffers Monday about the impact of a planned turn lane and median crossing project on her business. VDOT is gathering public comment on the planned $5.1 million project set to begin in early 2025.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — Virginia Department of Transportation officials on Monday unveiled a proposed $5.1 million plan to revise highway crossovers and turn lanes along U.S. Route 23 north of Wise.

VDOT design and engineer staffers gathered at Central High School’s auditorium for a public information meeting on the project, which will add turn lanes at four points along a 2-mile section of U.S. 23 north of the Glamorgan Road intersection.

