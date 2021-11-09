KINGSPORT — If you own property in Kingsport, your taxes are due, and in order to avoid any penalties you must pay those taxes on or before Nov. 30.
After that date, penalties start accruing. Kingsport imposes a 2% delinquent penalty the first and second month property taxes are not paid, and then a 1% penalty every month thereafter.
You can pay your city taxes by mail, in person at 415 Broad St., or online at www.kingsporttn.gov.
Payments by check may be put in an envelope and dropped in the drop box of Lane 2 of the drive-thru at city hall. You can also use the new electronic kiosk located in Lane 1 of the drive-thru. It accepts cash, check or credit/debit card.
Kingsport accepts VISA, MasterCard and Discover cards for payment, though a 2.75% card processing fee will be assessed for all property taxes paid by credit/debit cards.
WHEN WILL I RECEIVE MY TAX BILL?
Tax bills for city residents in Hawkins County were mailed out the week of Oct. 18. Tax bills for city residents in Sullivan County were mailed out the week of Oct. 25.
HOW CAN I FIND OUT HOW MUCH I OWE?
• Visit www.kingsporttn.gov.
• Click PAY ONLINE.
• Choose ONLINE TAX PAYMENTS.
• Select Account Search from left side.
• Using the drop-down menu, select Search by Street Address. Enter your street name and select county, then click the SEARCH button. Click NEXT PAGE until you locate your address. Click on your address to see your tax bill.
WHAT IF I DID NOT RECEIVE A TAX BILL?
Allow time for the mail to reach you. If you have not received your tax bill by Nov. 15, contact the city’s Customer Service Center at (423) 229-9418.
If you need to update the mailing address or contact information for your property, you must contact the Property Tax Assessors Office in the county where your property is located.
Sullivan County Property
Tax Assessor
3411 Highway 126
Blountville, TN 37617
(423) 323-6455
Hawkins County Property
Tax Assessor
110 East Main St.
Rogersville, TN 37857
(423) 272-8505
You may qualify for assistance from the state of Tennessee if:
1) You will be at least 65 years old on or before Dec. 31, 2021, — or —
You were totally and permanently disabled as rated by the Social Security Administration or other qualified agency on or before Dec. 31, 2021. — and —
2) Your combined 2020 annual income for the applicant, applicant’s spouse, and all other owners of the property is less than $31,190 total. — and —
3) You owned and lived in the home as your main residence in 2021. — or —
4) You are a 100% service-connected disabled veteran or surviving spouse of a 100% service-connected disabled veteran (regardless of total annual income).
Visit the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury site for a complete list of requirements at http://www.tncot.cc/taxrelief, or to speak to the state, call (615) 747-8871. Kings-port’s Customer Service Center can be reached at (423) 229-9418.