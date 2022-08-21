KINGSPORT — A 12-cent property tax increase passed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is helping the city recruit and retain employees.
Just a few months ago, the city had a historic number of job openings at 65.
“We’ve seen that number slowly erode,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The BMA approved the property tax increase in June, just before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The most concerning numbers to city officials were police and fire vacancies. McCartt said at one point there were about 15 police officer positions open. Police Chief Dale Phipps said the department was still down 10 officers, but there would be five and perhaps six officers starting Monday, leaving just four to five vacancies.
Tyra Copas, the city’s human resources director, said the additional funding has allowed the city to bring its salaries up to market level.
However, she said the city is still grappling with a difficult employment climate and there is still a lot of “headhunting” being conducted by other employers.
“We are still losing some employees because other people are able to pay more than us,” Copas said.
She said the number of vacancies has declined to about 40.
Copas said many people are leaving for higher pay or the ability to work from home.
Most of the openings are in jobs requiring a high level of manual labor or commercial driver’s licenses.
Copas said the city has had to change its recruiting strategies, as well as educate its own employees in order to recruit and retain. She said she tries to tell everyone about not only pay, but about the comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, vacation and retirement plans.
“When we hire, we’re looking for long-term employees,” she said.
But the employment climate has changed drastically, Copas noted. She doesn’t think it will stay the same, but, in the meantime, the city has to deal with the employment gap the best it can.
“The days of posting a job and having a hundred people apply are few and far between anymore,” she said.
