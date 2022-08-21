KINGSPORT — A 12-cent property tax increase passed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is helping the city recruit and retain employees.

Just a few months ago, the city had a historic number of job openings at 65.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video