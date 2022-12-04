After facing numerous code violations, Robert Larkins, owner of the property on West Sullivan Street at Fulton Avenue, has until Dec. 16 to clean up debris in the yard as well as remove a camper and vans.
CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News
KINGSPORT — The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to remove a camper, vans and other items from the property.
Keith Bruner, the city’s chief building officer, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the property and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.
“It’s all going to have to be removed, and if it’s not we will remove it,” Bruner said.
Larkins did not appear at the hearing in City Court. However, his brother, Ronnie Larkins Jr., did appear as an interested party.
The site has for years been a thorn in the side of the city and the neighbors who live near the property at the corner of West Sullivan Street and Fulton Avenue.
Ronnie Larkins Jr. said on Thursday that he had been told his father had cleaned up the lot, but vehicles and garbage were strewn across the yard on Friday afternoon.
City officials said Robert Larkins had been living in a van on the site.
Kingsport officials said city and county taxes have not been paid on the property since 2019. The house had been owned by the mother of the Larkins brothers. She died in 2017 and left the house to both men.
The residence became dilapidated to the point where the city ordered it to be demolished.
After an extended court battle, the structure was razed in February 2021. At the time, though, the city let a garage on the site remain.
Over the past two years, junk started to accumulate on the site and the grass began to grow, violating numerous city ordinances.
Ronnie Larkins Jr. deeded his half of the property over to his brother this year. He said during the hearing that he has no controlling interest in the property.
“It’s pretty much out of my hands,” he said.
Bruner also held a hearing about the garage, which has become dilapidated.
“I find this building can’t be repaired at a reasonable cost,” Joel Spencer, Kingsport city codes official, said.
Ronnie Larkins Jr. said there had been plans for building a new home on the site and cleaning everything up, but he presented no plans at the hearing.
Bruner said Robert Larkins has 30 days to come back with official plans and documents for the property. If that does not happen, Bruner will make an official ruling on whether to have the garage demolished.
Robert Larkins now has 60 days to appeal in Chancery Court the decisions made by Bruner.
“It has an extensive history of property code violations,” Melanie Atkins, city building codes official, said of the property.