KINGSPORT — The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to remove a camper, vans and other items from the property.

Keith Bruner, the city’s chief building officer, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the property and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.

Camper 2.jpg

After facing numerous code violations, Robert Larkins, owner of the property on West Sullivan Street and Fulton Avenue, has until Dec. 16 to clean up debris in the yard, as well as remove a camper and vans.

Camper 1.jpg

