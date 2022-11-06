KINGSPORT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on television, in stores, and even some homes — and the world (my world, at least) is divided on the timing.
Folks are either decking the halls (firing up the Christmas music and movies and decorating the house) or screaming for everyone to pump the brakes and not forget Thanksgiving.
Personally, I reside somewhere in the middle of this annual holiday debate that floods my social media feeds starting every Nov. 1. But, here’s the thing ... I don’t think it’s an either/or proposition. I think we can have it all.
I love all things Christmas and could celebrate the spirit of the season year-round. Truth be told, I watched my first holiday movie during Hallmark’s Christmas in July and tuned in for a couple more just before Halloween. (Cue the eye rolls and deep sighs!). Yet, my Christmas tree won’t go up until the day after Thanksgiving. See, not either/or.
Thanksgiving is and always has been one of my favorite holidays. It’s a time for gratitude and a chance to reflect on our many blessings. For me, it’s always been sort of the calm before the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season.
For as long as I can remember, Thanksgiving has also been a time for family, football and food. So much food. Our day has always included an incredible meal (prepared mostly by my mom) to share with family and friends.
For many of our neighbors, however, that’s not what Thanksgiving looks like at all. Food insecurity is a serious issue affecting our region and, without assistance, folks struggle to put food on their tables on normal days. A traditional Thanksgiving meal is simply out of their reach.
Fortunately, there’s a way to share our blessings with those less fortunate — and it’s happening right now.
Project Thanksgiving hopes to provide 6,200 meal boxes
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR are in the midst of Project Thanksgiving, a fundraising campaign to provide meals for local families who might not otherwise have a holiday meal on their tables.
The goal is to provide 6,200 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in Second Harvest’s eight-county service area. With the support of community donations, Second Harvest acquires the food; volunteers pack the boxes; and local agencies distribute them at no cost to the families.
WCQR hosted an all-day radiothon on Thursday to kick things off. “I can’t think of a better way to serve our community than to help make sure no one goes hungry, especially on Thanksgiving,” said Adam McCain, general manager of WCQR, which has been a part of Thanksgiving since it started 14 years ago.
“It is always so amazing to see our community unite and care for one another,” McCain said.
Each $25 donation provides a food box with a complete meal kit to feed a family of four.
With Thanksgiving less than three weeks away, now is the time to visit projectthanksgiving.org to make a donation to help Second Harvest meet this year’s goal of providing healthy, nutritious holiday dinners to 6,200 families in need.
You can also donate at netfoodbank.org. If you’re in need of a food box, call Second Harvest at 423) 279-0430 for assistance.
Associated Orthopaedics continues its Halloween tradition
Each year, Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport celebrates Halloween in a big way with special costume and pumpkin-carving contests for its employees. Staff members, and patients with timely appointments, choose the winners.
Top prizes in this year’s costume contest went to Annie Conkin as Lt. Dan from “Forrest Gump” for best all around; Carol Cremen as a zombie for scariest; and Angela Lofaro as Ricky Bobby from “Talladega Nights” for funniest. A carriage creation took top honors in the pumpkin- carving contest, followed by a pirate ship and a scarecrow.
Be sure to visit TimesNews.Net to see even more photos online in today’s Talk of the Town. While you’re there, look for Halloween photo gallery featuring reader- submitted photos. Thanks to everyone who shared their ghoulish fun.
Save the dates and other tidbits
• The Community Send-Off for BOA Grand Nationals is the last chance to see the Dobyns-Bennett band’s colorful and complex competition show, “CANDIDE,” at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Show time is Monday at 7 p.m. Look for more on that in Monday’s edition of the Times News.
• Sew Crazy, a local nonprofit charity sewing group, will meet Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Johnson City. Setup begins at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. Bring whatever you’re working on, along with a potluck dish to share during the lunch break.
• If you’ve never attended a flag retirement ceremony, make plans to join Jonesborough’s Flag Committee and the Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office, 121 Boone St. Following a keynote address by Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, cadets will officially retire American flags that are torn, faded or no longer in service.
• Looking ahead, the Kingsport Senior Center will host its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair, Nov. 18-19, at the Renaissance Center. Look for more on that next week!
