JOHNSON CITY — A private wreath-laying ceremony was held on Friday at Mountain Home National Cemetery to pay tribute to area veterans.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony was different than past events. A private ceremony, hosted by local Wreaths Across America coordinator David Carter, was held at Mountain Home. Wreaths were placed for all branches of service, along with a special POW/MIA wreath to remember those who are missing or died in war.
The community is invited to visit the cemetery during the holidays, but is asked to please make visits safe by following CDC recommended safety precautions.
The public restrooms will be open, but the public information center will remain closed.
Mountain Home National Cemetery honors veterans and their eligible family members with a final resting place in a national shrine and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice.
Another great alternative to in-person visits is now available through the Veterans’ Legacy Memorial at www.vlm.cem.va.gov. At the VLM site, each veteran interred at a national cemetery has a unique memorial profile. You can leave a tribute message, share a story about the veteran, and share that information with others.