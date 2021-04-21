WISE — As 2021 moves closer to the Virginia gubernatorial election, area registrars are preparing for the start of early voting for the June 8 Democratic primary.
Republican delegates will be holding their nominating convention May 8.
Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said Monday that voters choosing to participate in the primary will have three options, including early voting in person.
Early, qualified, registered voters can go to their local general registrar’s office starting Friday during regular office hours to cast primary ballots. In addition, offices will be open the two Saturdays before the primary — May 29 and June 5 — for early voting. June 5 is the last early voting day before the primary.
Absentee voting by mail is another option, Robbins said, and voters can request ballots by mail online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov or by contacting their local registrar’s office. Ballot requests by mail must be done by May 28.
In-person voting on June 8 runs from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. at all regular polling places. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote but should not get out of line before they vote.
For information on which polling place to cast a vote, check online at http://vote.elections.virginia.gov or contact your local general registrar’s office.
For the Democratic primary, the ballot includes:
Governor
— Former Virginia Gov. Terry R. McAuliffe
— Charles County state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan
— Former Prince William County state Delegate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy
— Manassas state Delegate Lee J. Carter
— Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax
Lieutenant governor
— Hala S. Ayala
— Former Roanoke state Delegate S. "Sam" Rasoul
— Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan
— Fauquier County state Delegate Elizabeth R. Guzman
— Fairfax County attorney and advocate Sean A. Perryman
— Alexandria state Delegate Mark H. Levine
— Federal nonprofits group adviser and Arlington County resident Xavier JaMar Warren
Attorney general
— Norfolk state Delegate Jerrauld C. "Jay" Jones
— Incumbent Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring
For more information on voting in the Democratic primary, including locations and office hours, contact:
Norton
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
Lee County
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
Scott County
Weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
382 Jones St # 102, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
Wise County
Weekdays 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center)
Kim Mullins, chairperson for the Wise County and Norton Republican Party, said that the party will be holding a statewide, unassembled convention on May 8 due to the pandemic. She said that means approved party delegates in each district will cast their nominating ballots from the slate of party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Mullins said the balloting will be done by the ranked choice system, where delegates will rank their preference for all or some of the nomination candidates for each office. Ballots will be counted on the basis of rankings, she said, and candidates will be stricken from each count until a majority winner is nominated for each office.
Norton will be the central voting point for the approximately 600 delegates from Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and Norton, Mullins said. Convention voting will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Republican nominee slate for the May 8 convention includes:
Governor
— Northern Virginia entrepreneur Pete Snyder
— Colonial Heights state Delegate Kirk Cox
— Amelia County state Sen. Amanda Chase
— Former Roanoke County Sheriff Octavia Johnson
— Former investment firm owner Glenn Youngkin
— Retired Army officer and former Trump transition team staffer Sergio de la Pena
Lieutenant governor
— Virginia Beach state Del. Glenn Davis
— Former state Delegate Winsome Sears
— Former state Delegate Tim Hugo
— Faquier County resident and Air Force veteran Lance Allen
— Investment company founder Maeve Rigler
— Fairfax County businessman Puneet Ahluwalia
Attorney general
— Virginia Beach state Delegate Jason Miyares
— Virginia Beach attorney Chuck Smith
— Chesterfield County Supervisor Leslie Haley
— Northern Virginia attorney Jack White