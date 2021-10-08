WISE — Preparation has started on a three-structure demolition project of Wise County-owned properties, including two former schools and an old jail.
Workers were handling asbestos removal at the former Pound High School on Thursday — one of three buildings needing that work before demolition starts within the next two weeks.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said asbestos and demolition work for the former J.J. Kelly High School should start in two weeks, while the demolition process for the former county jail and dispatch center in Wise is set for a late November-early December target date.
The schools have been vacant since the county school system consolidated Pound and Kelly into Central High School in 2014. The county Board of Supervisors in 2019 and 2020 considered renovating Kelly into a county administration building that could have housed county offices as well as the county Health Department, school board administrative offices and Department of Social Services.
The consolidated county offices plan fell through in 2020 when the Board of Supervisors decided to build a new Social Services building. After Social Services was moved to the former Sykes Enterprises building in the Lonesome Pine Technology Park due to winter damage to its Coeburn Mountain Road building, the move to the Sykes site was made permanent.
The county jail ceased jail operations in 2005 when the county joined the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority and sent prisoners to the authority’s Duffield Regional Jail. County dispatch operations continued at the Wise site until 2011, when the county’s Justice Center opened.
Hatfield said the old Social Services building was gutted in September, and inspectors are evaluating whether the building can still be used for storage space.
Work on all four buildings is being done under an $847,372 package contract with Pennsylvania firm SAFECO Environmental Inc.