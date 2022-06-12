Two prayer vigils will take place on Wednesday, June 15, the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Summer Wells.
The first will be hosted by a church group called Awaken.
The event is intended to call attention to Summer’s case as well as those of other missing children.
“Join us on this special night as we pray for Summer and all missing children,” a Facebook post promoting the event states. “It has been one year since Summer’s disappearance; we want to keep hope going that she will be found. We will also be lifting up other missing children. Our heart is to bring all that is in the dark to the light through the power of prayer and looking towards Jesus.”
The vigil will take place at Warriors Path Riding Stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1104781640250889?active_tab=about.
Another vigil has been organized by a group of individuals interested in what has happened to Summer.
This candlelight vigil will take place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/427161032580088?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D for more information.