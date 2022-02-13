KINGSPORT — A Powerball player in Kingsport won $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing.
The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 3, the prize of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000.
The $150,000 winning ticket was purchased at Roadrunner, 120 E. Stone Drive.
No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $183 million, and the next drawing is Monday.