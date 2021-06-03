WISE — Final details are being worked out prior to Tuesday’s expected Wise County Public Service Authority ratification of the Pound water-sewer takeover agreement.
PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy on Wednesday said Pound residents and out-of-town customers will be included in the authority’s county-wide customer base in about 60 days after the June 8 PSA Board vote.
Pound Town Council voted May 27 to adopt the agreement, more than a year after PSA officials gave the town a study on the advantages of consolidating the town’s water and sewer with the county system.
The council’s approval of the PSA agreement came after an ultimatum the same day of the vote: Consolidate with the county or face civil and criminal prosecution for failing to perform state-mandated sewer system repairs for five years.
Town and PSA officials have been working out final details of the agreement, including a state-ordered list of debts associated with the town utilities systems and continued collection of a surcharge to fund the town’s volunteer fire department, McElroy said.
“With the proposed in-town FY22 rates from Pound, those customers will see a smaller increase to the PSA rate structure than originally anticipated under older town rates,” McElroy noted. “Out-of-town customers should realize a savings each month when comparing the PSA rates to the proposed Pound FY22 rates for those customers.”
According to a PSA comparison of county rates and a planned town rate hike for fiscal year 2021-22, McElroy said town residents will see water and sewer rate hikes starting July 1 in line with the county’s rates.
Town customers outside Pound’s limits will see their rates decrease in line with county rates.
In-town Pound would have seen basic water and sewer rates of $19.07 and $24.86 per 1,000 gallons each of water and sewage flow, respectively. Under PSA service, those customers will see basic service rates rise to $29 and $40.
In-town customers would have paid $11.79 and $13.26 for each additional 1,000 gallons of water and sewage flow. Those rates increase to $12.50 and $14.
Town customers living outside Pound’s boundaries will see their base rates drop under the consolidation agreement, from $28.60 and $37.32 for water and sewer, respectively, by 40 cents and $2.68. The rate per additional 1,000 gallons of water and sewer will drop by $1.51 and $5.89, respectively.
Customer billing under the PSA should be similar to the town’s billing system, McElroy said.
McElroy said PSA staff are reviewing the agreement and information from state enforcement agencies as the authority prepares to take over operations and maintenance of the systems.
That work will include PSA staff visits to the town soon, he added.
“(The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality) has funded two sewer projects the town was unable to progress to construction on,” McElroy said. “Anything that was already in the pipeline, we will review to make sure it aligns with our methods and procedures and try to progress towards construction quickly. There remains a lot of information yet to gather moving forward.”
While town officials in recent months have discussed expanding town boundaries — including a boundary adjustment to include the former Pound High School site — as part of broader economic development efforts, McElroy said the PSA is willing to help where it can with water and sewer aspects of any development.
“Our first priority, however, remains to get both water and wastewater in compliance with regulations,” McElroy said.
The PSA will be hiring new staff to help manage the town water and sewer systems, McElroy said, but the authority has told state and federal agencies that consolidation cannot put “an undue burden” on the PSA customer base. The authority already had its own long-range capital plan, he added, and taking on Pound’s utilities means that plan has expanded.
“We expect there to be assistance with debt restructuring, increased grant amounts, and whatever else is available to protect existing and new customers,” said McElroy.