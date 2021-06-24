POUND — Pound Town Council will see a leaner draft 2021-22 budget when it returns to a recessed meeting June 29.
Town Manager Drew Mullins said on Thursday that he trimmed $36,000 from the draft total budget that council saw on Tuesday, from $438,000 to $410,000, after telling council that night that the town could not afford to pass the initial draft.
The new draft funds $50,000 for interim police chief Gary Wilcox, $37,000 for a clerk-treasurer, $27,000 for a public works position and $15,000 for a part-time cashier. Missing is funding for a town manager.
“I told council after Tuesday’s meeting that I am resigning on June 30,” Mullins said, citing council discussions about combining the manager, clerk and office staff into one position.
Council will consider the draft on Tuesday at 6 p.m., when Mullins said they could decide to approve the new budget at that meeting.
Mullins also confirmed that he has obtained an emergency protective order and sworn an assault warrant against David Gent, a frequent attendee and speaker at council meeting public comment periods in recent months. Mullins said Gent allegedly “lunged” at him in town offices after Tuesday’s meeting before he allegedly “berated” a council member and a resident outside town hall.
Mullins on Thursday issued a letter banning Gent from town hall for 30 days.
“It’s a matter of my safety and public safety,” Mullins said of the actions against Gent.