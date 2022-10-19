POUND — The Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force.
The council ran across another bump — a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
On the budget side, the council voted 4-0 for a budget amendment exceeding 1% of the town’s approved 2022-23 budget after resolving the fate of $131,404.76 that was transferred to the Wise County Public Service Authority in 2021.
The council and the PSA agreed in September to return the funds to the town, including accounts for police use, tourism, an annual town festival and remaining American Rescue Plan Act money.
Town government consultant and part-time town attorney Greg Baker said the accounts were “swept up” in what had been a situation of external pressure after state officials compelled the then-sitting council to surrender the town water and sewer system after failure to comply with agreements to maintain the system.
“This brings to a close a chapter between the town and PSA on a very positive note,” said Baker. “It was a good fix.”
The council then voted 4-0 to clear up another longstanding issue — a $32,000 line of credit set up with New Peoples Bank a few years ago — and to set aside $40,000 in an interest-bearing account as a possible match for infrastructure funding and grants.
In other business, Police Chief Chris Wilcox introduced the town’s newest sworn police officer, current Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins. Mullins will be sent to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Bristol within the next 12 months to earn full certification as a police officer.
Wilcox said Mullins already is a fully certified crime prevention officer with training in property/evidence/records maintenance, crime prevention through environmental design, prevention/early intervention in substance abuse in teens and young adults and support for crime victims. He also credited Mullins with helping clear up a disorganized police evidence room left by Wilcox’s predecessor and with organizing the town’s first National Night Out community program and a neighborhood watch program.
A vote on the town’s planned Christmas parade ran into problems when council member Glenn Cantrell — also a town volunteer fire department member — objected to a resolution to apply with the Virginia Department of Transportation for a parade and street-closing permit.
The resolution — a duplicate of council’s 2021 permit request that passed a council vote — contained a provision authorizing Wilcox to use and direct the town fire department’s members, vehicles and equipment for safety during the parade.
Cantrell said the fire department is not helping with safety because “we’re in the parade.”
“That’s our only fun day we have every year,” Cantrell added.
Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy’s motion for the permit resolution died without a second. Wilcox then told council they could remove the fire department section and “we’ll do the best we can.”
Council member Kristen Foley moved for adoption of the modified resolution, with Doris Mullins seconding. Cantrell, also a VDOT employee who would have handled processing of the permit, abstained and Kennedy voted against the resolution. It passed on a 2-1 vote.
Former council member Terry Short, who helped draft the resolution for the council, criticized Cantrell for what he claimed was a lack of active participation in council meetings and town events.
“I cannot understand for the life of me why a fire department would not want to help us put on a parade,” said Short, “and ensure the safety of the people and the traveling public here in order to be in a parade.”
Council also selected Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. for the Christmas parade.