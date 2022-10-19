Pound Town Council - Officer Cindy Mullins

Pound Police Officer Cindy Mullins is shown with, from left, town Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy, Police Chief Chris Wilcox, Mayor Brittany Carter and, front, Carter’s daughter London.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

POUND — The Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force.

The council ran across another bump — a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video