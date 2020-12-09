WISE — A day before the Pound Town Council was supposed to put its 2020-21 budget up for public hearing, three council members have joined 41 other residents and former town officials in suing to remove Mayor Stacey Carson from office.
Council members Danny Kyle Stanle, Glenn M. Cantrell, and his brother Phillip Cantrell Jr. were among the signatories to the petition for removal filed on Monday in Wise County Circuit Court. The suit claims that Carson “has acted in derogation of her oath of office in multiple ways that clearly establish that she is neglecting her duties, misusing her office, and behaving in a manner that evinces her incompetence in the performance of her duties. ...”
Also signing the petition were:
— Former Pound Mayor George Dean, whom Carson succeeded after the May 2020 election
— Former Pound Council member James Pelfrey
— Former Pound Deputy Clerk Tamari R. Hayes
While some signatures on the petition were dated, 19 signatures — including those of the Cantrells — were not.
Stanley and the Cantrell brothers have been involved in a series of public disagreements with Carson during council meetings in recent months, including an ongoing refusal to grant Carson access to town offices. The council voted in November to give Carson a key to the town hall front door, but not town offices. Carson has stated publicly on various occasions that Glenn Cantrell has had access to town fiscal records in the town clerk’s office while she was not allowed to be in the office except in the presence of Clerk Jessica Adams.
The suit claims specifically that Carson created a “hostile atmosphere” for town employees; encouraged people to file frivolous lawsuits against the town; “verbally attacked council members and employees” during town council meetings; using false statements to “incite the public against the Town officials”; and failing to act properly in accordance with her official responsibilities under the town charter.
The 44 plaintiffs also accused Carson of behavior “consistent with a mental impairment and mental instability” and creating an atmosphere at council meetings “where some citizens are now afraid to attend for fear of violence erupting.”
The suit also claims
that Carson:
— Attempted to declare an emergency ordinance and demand to be the only person to have town office keys;
— Committed “crimes against the Town of Pound by braking (sic) into a locked building wherein Town of Pound property was stored and forcefully removing the lock on the building, and the (sic) replacing the damaged lock with her own lock.”
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III on Tuesday filed a motion for Wise County Circuit Court to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the petition.
Slemp in his filing said that a proceeding to remove a town official is considered “quasi-criminal” and “highly penal in nature” under the Code of Virginia and state case law.
Slemp also cited potential conflicts of interest in his request for a special prosecutor in the case, including his request earlier this year for a Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct of a former town employee unrelated to the filing against Carson.
Other potential conflicts cited by Slemp in his request included his office’s frequent advice to the town police department; contact with Carson as mayor and with council members; one of his staff members residing in Pound; and Slemp’s office handling prosecution of other cases brought by town police.
Asked about the removal petition’s claim that Carson committed crimes against the town, Slemp said, “I am not aware of any charges brought against Mayor Carson at this time.”
Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for a public hearing on the town’s 2020-21 budget.