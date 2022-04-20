POUND — Pound Town Council members found themselves catching up on one funding issue before drafting a budget for next fiscal year: collecting the current fiscal year’s real estate taxes.
With just over two months left in fiscal year 2021-22, council members voted on a schedule to finish property tax collections that began last fall but never were completed. In addition to the fall tax collections, town residents have not yet received tax tickets for the spring half of the tax cycle.
After discussion, council member Leabern Kennedy moved that the town give residents until May 13 to pay their fall cycle real estate taxes without having any penalties or interest added to their tax bill. After that date, late payers would see a 10% penalty and 8% interest per annum.
On the advice of Town Attorney Greg Baker, the council voted to set a June 15 due date for the spring real estate tax payments to complete that part of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Tickets for personal property taxes for the current fiscal year have not been sent to residents, so those tickets will be sent with the spring cycle real estate tax tickets.
Mayor Stacey Carson said during the meeting that the council needed to give priority to conducting a forensic audit of town finances to clear up more than two years of questionable fiscal activity. The town remains two years behind on its regular annual audits, and Carson referred to a letter signed by several residents and businesses in 2021, stating that they would not pay real estate taxes until such an audit was done and until the town started providing services for the taxes received.
Baker, saying that Carson “articulated her position very well,” added that the town is in danger of going under if it doesn’t start collecting revenue to fund any services.
“If one person has to pay their taxes, everyone should pay their taxes,” Baker said, noting that some residents had already paid their fall taxes. “Now that town citizens see you’re operating the government, residents and businesses would pay their taxes.”
Baker advised council members that they will need to have public hearings on various town tax rates for next fiscal year, including a proposed 15-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes and a 6% town meals tax. With revenue estimates still needed to draft a 2022-23 budget, he said the council might need another budget workshop meeting to give time to advertise a May 10 public hearing on the budget and tax rates. That would give the council time to pass the budget before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
In other business, Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins asked the council for permission to plan for a town observation of National Night Out.
Mullins said the event would bring together residents and local law enforcement and first responders to raise public awareness of how to make the community safer. She said she is exploring grant funding opportunities for the event, and the council agreed to give the use of town hall and an adjacent park as Mullins planned to organize the event for one of two Saturdays: Aug. 6 or 13.