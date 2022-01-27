WISE — Appointments for three interim Pound Town Council members have hit a snag: the resolution of a September lawsuit over the questionable appointment for a fourth vacancy.
Wise County Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore is scheduled to hear a request Feb. 2 to rule against council member Glenn Cantrell and the town of Pound in a suit filed in September by current council member Leabern Kennedy and nine other town residents.
The suit claims that Cantrell and now-former council member Danny Stanley met illegally in September and appointed James Pelfrey, a former council member, to fill the term of Phil Cantrell Jr., who resigned in February 2021, claiming health reasons.
Kilgore in October issued an injunction against Glenn Cantrell, Stanley and Pelfrey that prevented Pelfrey from taking office and the others from holding meetings without a quorum until November. Kennedy won a special election in November to fill Cantrell Jr.’s unexpired term, restoring a quorum of three to the five-member council.
Sidney Kolb, representing the plaintiffs, said Wednesday that he filed a request for Kilgore to declare Pelfrey’s appointment illegal and to void any actions taken by Glenn Cantrell, Stanley and Pelfrey during two September council meetings.
The council saw three other resignations in 2021. Marley Green resigned in August, followed by Stanley and Clifton Cauthorne in December. During various times in 2021, the council failed to meet state deadlines to vote on interim appointments for the seats of Green and Stanley. Cauthorne’s resignation just before Christmas left the council without a quorum to do any business.
“It’s a shame that some people on council did not appoint members when they had the chance,” Kolb said. “Now they’re in a situation where they’re without a quorum again.”
Kennedy and Mayor Stacey Carson filed a court petition Jan. 4 to appoint interim members for the three seats. Glenn Cantrell filed a letter with the court 12 days later, recommending Pelfrey, former mayor-town manager George Dean, former town clerk-treasurer Melissa Fleming and town Fire Chief John Stallard as appointees.
Kennedy said Tuesday that a court decision on appointees has been delayed pending resolution of the September lawsuit.
Three of four town residents who have filed letters of interest with the court came to Tuesday’s town hall meeting to introduce themselves to the public. Kristin Foley, Doris J. Mullins and Kensleigh Browning also said they wanted to see council members work together and not walk out of meetings — a reference to Glenn Cantrell and Stanley’s walkouts at various times in November and December.
Cantrell refused to attend Tuesday’s meeting, citing the pending lawsuit from September, and his recommended candidates for council seats were not present.