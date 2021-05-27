By MIKE STILL
POUND — The Pound Town Council has voted to get out of the water and sewer business after a state ultimatum: Turn over the water and sewer system to Wise County or face millions in fines and criminal prosecution.
The council voted unanimously Thursday to consolidate the town’s utilities with the Wise County Public Service Authority after Jerald Hess, Virginia assistant attorney general for environmental issues, delivered that news at an 8 a.m. emergency meeting.
Hess, who arrived with Tiffany Severs from the state Department of Environmental Quality’s enforcement office, said he had expected to meet with the council in closed session, but Mayor Stacey Carson said otherwise.
“I firmly believe the public has a right to know because it’s been kept quiet for way too long,” Carson said. “On that note, I would welcome you to tell everyone so we can all hear it together for the first time.”
“When I asked to meet with you, I was asking for a closed session,” Hess said. “It makes no difference to me. The message that I’ve been sent here to give you is the same.”
Hess started by quoting an April l3 letter from Town Manager Drew Mullins to the DEQ. “No one can afford to wait any longer on these issues. As we discussed, these issues are presently doing detrimental harm to waterways other localities rely on for drinking water along with various other environmental hazards.”
“I couldn’t agree more, and the attorney general’s office couldn’t agree more,” Hess said. ”Candidly, that’s why I’m here.”
Hess set out a five-year history of the town’s sewer issues leading to two options.
The town has violated a January 2016 consent order with the DEQ requiring a new treatment system in the wastewater plant and repairs to the sewage collection system, Hess said. Despite falling behind and getting an 18-month extension in November 2016 on the repair schedule, the town has been out of compliance since at least October 2017.
Hess also quoted a November 2016 email from Eric Price, a project engineer from Thompson & Litton working with the town on the consent order work.
“ ‘Long story short, the collection system is in terrible shape,’ “ Hess quoted Price.
Hess cited two recent issues affecting a resident and two hikers in Dickenson County. The hikers reportedly fell sick after being along the Pound River — an incident he said he is still investigating.
“I had the pleasure to speak with one of your residents yesterday who provided me a certificate of analysis of a water sample from her yard,” Hess said, “and it’s not very far from where we are right now, that showed E. coli limits four times above the legal limit. That is in standing water above a sewer line a couple of hundred feet from where we are right now.”
Hess also mentioned watching online the council’s May 20 emergency meeting on state-ordered emergency sewer repairs.
“Council member (Marley) Green,” Hess said, “I watched the emergency meeting last week and, when the motion came up to authorize Thompson & Litton to contract, you said that $75,000 was a little high. And I want to make sure the attorney general’s office is clear. We are talking about millions of dollars in repair work. We don’t have the luxury of feeling that $75,000 is a little high.”
Hess also addressed reports that residents and council members might believe state funding to fix the sewer system is coming after emergency repairs are complete.
“I want to make sure this is absolutely clear,” said Hess. “On May 8, Virginia Resource Authority sent a letter stating that you are ineligible for any future funding. There will be no funding for Pound from any state agency. So to suggest in conversation or to members of the public that we are waiting on funding, they have said the funding is not coming. You are ineligible. To be perfectly candid, you are ineligible because your former bookkeeper is charged with embezzlement.”
Former town employee Tamari Hayes, 60, Pound, was indicted April 19 on seven counts of embezzlement of public funds for alleged incidents between Feb. 2017 and Feb. 2020.
Hess said that the town’s knowing discharge of sewage into a state waterway is a felony. Civil penalties for violation of the state Water Control Act can reach $32,500 per day per violation, he added.
“When I added up,” Hess said, “I think the law would allow me to ask a judge for somewhere between $8 million and $30 million in damages. That’s not talking about the repairs, so we would be asking a judge to order you to do the repairs, repairs that candidly I don’t think you have the financial ability to do, and pay a multimillion-dollar civil penalty.
“To be perfectly frank, the residents of Pound deserve better,” Hess said. “The citizens of Virginia expect better. Your downstream neighbors expect and deserve better, and so I’ve been sent here today to tell you that you only really have two options at this point.”
Hess said the PSA is ready to sign the agreement, to which he added one requirement: a detailed list of all town debts related to the sewer and water systems.
Council member Glenn Cantrell moved that the council go into closed session after Hess’ presentation, during which Hess and Severs met with them for about 15 minutes. The council remained in for another 45 minutes, during which loud voices could be heard through council chamber doors in the adjacent hallway.
After returning to open session, Cantrell sat with his head in his hands as member Clifton Cauthorne moved to accept the PSA consolidation agreement and give Town Manager Mullins the go-ahead to work out final details with PSA officials.
Cauthorne said he understood that town customers would see about a $6 monthly increase in their bills if a $2 monthly surcharge for the town fire department is deleted from PSA billing.
Cantrell — also the department’s assistant chief — said “no comment” when asked how the department would deal with funding if the surcharge is deleted.