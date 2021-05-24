POUND — Engineers and Pound town officials have found the location of a major leak that has overloaded the town sewage plant with storm and river water in recent weeks.
Town Manager Drew Mullins said on Monday that the leak was found around noon Saturday in an old eight-inch iron sewer line set in the Pound River near a bridge on Business Route 23.
Town crews had started work with engineering firm Thompson & Litton on Friday to check lines in the area for stormwater infiltration and inflow that have contributed to a 1.8 million gallon-per-day flow into the plant.
The plant’s design capacity is 500,000 gallons per day, and the excess water into the plant led to a Virginia Department of Health warning of untreated sewage flowing into the Pound River and toward the John W. Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County.
Mullins said the leak found on Saturday was “significant” and was located near work on the bridge finished about four years ago. If that construction work had damaged the line, he said, the damage could have been repaired before the project was closed and accepted.
Town officials had signed off on the bridge work at completion, according to staff reports at Town Council’s Thursday meeting. Mullins said that a construction bond for any damage caused by the bridge had expired a year ago.
“We’re working with T&L now to get permits together repairing the line, and we’ve got parts on order,” Mullins said. “It’s a significant leak but it’s now the only one.”
Mullins said fixing the leak could involve replacing up to 100 feet of line, depending on what engineers determine, and the work ties back in to a 2016 consent order the town has with the state Department of Environmental Quality concerning fixes to the sewer system.
Town crews, meanwhile, have been working to clear out excess sludge from the sewage plant, Mullins said, and the plant could return to full operation earlier than a projected June 2 reopening. While the normal treatment system has been shut down until that time, water discharge is being chlorinated to keep E. coli bacteria from entering the Pound River.
Town Council on Thursday authorized Mullins to work with two firms — Boyd S Construction and Excavation and McFalls Excavating — on an emergency procurement basis to comply with state orders to fix the line.