POUND — After a two-day round of court and Town Council discussions, Pound now has an authorized police evidence room key holder.
Bristol Virginia Police Officer Gary Wilcox took the oath of office Friday as the town’s interim police chief, two days after Wise County Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore ordered the town to find a Virginia law enforcement officer to take possession of the key from former Police Chief Tony Baker.
The council voted 3-2 Thursday — with Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley opposing — to appoint Wilcox under a plan suggested by Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
Wilcox will assist an unnamed Fairfax County Police Department forensics and evidence specialist, who is expected to arrive this weekend, in inventorying the evidence room and police records. Before the vote to appoint Wilcox, the council voted 4-0 to hire the specialist and pay for hotel, meals and mileage.
Town Manager Drew Mullins said Friday that the specialist will also be paid $50 per hour for the work until it is completed. Willcox’s appointment as part-time chief lasts through June 30.
The town council on Tuesday voted to disband the police department and dismiss Baker and part-time officer Tim McAfee after more than two hours of public comment — much of it including calls by members of the audience to not allow Baker or McAfee back in any law enforcement capacity.
Mullins said Baker handed over the keys to Wilcox Friday morning. Baker had waited Thursday at Town Hall to surrender the keys to a certified Virginia law enforcement officer under Kilgore’s order, but town officials could not find any agency in the area willing to take control of the evidence room.