POUND — When it comes to Pound, Chris Wilcox and Cindy Mullins say they want to hear people gripe and suggest ways to improve policing in the town.
Wilcox took on the job of interim police chief in May 2021, after the town council disbanded the department and dismissed the former chief and a part-time officer. While his first task was securing a police office and evidence locker in disarray, Wilcox has been working away from ongoing political controversy to rebuild a small-town department.
Mullins joined Wilcox on the job last year to help with the evidence inventory and now works as the department’s crime prevention specialist.
“What we’re trying to do is create an environment of transparency and accountability,” Wilcox said, pointing to a software company agreeing to forgive a $10,000 debt while unlocking access to police records from the previous chief and officers. He also credits local firm A&A Security for helping straighten and forgive bills for missing and excess equipment bought before his arrival.
“We’ve managed to save the town almost $25,000 with the companies’ help,” said Mullins, who has trained in evidence handling and records to help clear up the office.
Wilcox said dealing with the department’s public perception has been as important as housekeeping. Unmarked police vehicles with small lettering on the bumpers, almost opaque window tint and “ghost” license plates already have Virginia local government plates, he said, and plans call for getting rid of window tint and adding visible department markings.
Visiting the NAPA store Wednesday, Wilcox and Mullins got a smile and a hello from store operator Trista Short.
“I think they’re doing a good job to try and get things straightened out,” Short said.
Businessman Claude Hodges came in the store to leave some magazines for Trista’s husband and business partner, Brad.
“Claude actually pulled me over once to ask what I was doing in a police car on U.S. 23,” Mullins said, laughing.
Wilcox said he wants to get a dedicated non-emergency business phone line restored for the department by July 1, adding that emergency calls still need to go through the Wise County 911 dispatch system.
“We’re seeing an excitement in the town that I haven’t seen in a long, long time, and I’ve lived here all my life,” said Mullins. “We have business owners that want to have programs that help our foster children” (in the town).
One of those programs involves business owners Kensleigh Browning and Susan Downs-Freeman, Mullins said. Backpacks with clothing and supplies are being assembled, and comfortable pillows are being sewn to be included among those supplies.
Mullins said she and Wilcox are working to establish partnerships with businesses, residents and community organizations for crime prevention and youth programs.
“We recognize off the bat that we have a drug problem here,” said Wilcox, “but our focus is going to be on community- oriented policing, making an environment where people feel comfortable about coming in and talking to us, giving us information to better the community as best we can.”
“We won’t be going to Atlanta to interview people,” said Wilcox. “Obviously if there’s a major crime, we’ll work with authorities in other jurisdictions to put closure to it. The drug cases and things we’ll refer to the proper authority. We’ll maintain Pound.”
“My heart is for our young people,” said Mullins. “Any place that has a drug problem, these children are being brought up in homes that they need positive role models. They need to see a police presence, but they need to know we aren’t just people that come to your house to arrest people.”
Mullins said she wants to focus on prevention and education. She plans on working with businesses to develop crime prevention efforts and keep their businesses safe.
“We don’t have a rampant crime issue here in Pound, but we want to do anything we can to make them feel more secure and better their businesses,” said Mullins.
Planning includes safety for elderly residents, Mullins said, including anti-scam protection programs and education.
“They’re very enthusiastic to see us out there, and there’s been people who have expressed concern about the drug problem,” said Wilcox. “I think they understand that once we get back into the full swing of things, it’s going to be a little different than it was before. We’re trying to create trust.”
Wilcox said patrols will be done along the segment of U.S. Route 23 in town, but “we’re not going to be the State Police.”
Mullins said residents and businesses have paid taxes, and policing is a service they should expect.
“That’s great,” Wilcox said of comments that the department should be like Mayberry and Andy Taylor. “That’s exactly how we want people to perceive us.”
Mullins, whose uncle was a Pound police chief, said she wants to see Pound return to a center of activity that she heard him describe.
“We don’t have our heads stuck in the sand,” said Mullins. “We know we have a drug problem. We know we have issues out there, but we’re not shutting the door on making Pound what it used to be.
“Policing is different from community to community, but if we don’t adapt to the overall picture, we won’t survive.”
Mayor Stacey Carson was working in downtown store the Fabric House when Wilcox and Mullins stopped to visit.
“We’ve seen more action out of two individuals than we saw out of six or eight individuals,” Carson said of Wilcox and Mullins. “They can be seen in person and not through a vehicle window or a tinted vehicle window. It’s been a slow-moving process but it’s been very positive.”
“We’re blessed to be where we are. We’re willing to work with whomever is on the council or in the mayor’s seat,” Wilcox said. “We’re not a political arm of the town.”
“We’re here as servants of the citizens,” Mullins added.