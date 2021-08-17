POUND — Tuesday’s Pound Town Council meeting lacked a quorum for any business, but Mayor Stacey Carson was served with a second, amended lawsuit from a former town attorney.
An unidentified man served Carson with a copy of the suit by dismissed attorney and former part-time town police officer Tim McAfee moments before Carson gave a 20-minute account of her dealings with council and town employees since she took office in July 2020.
McAfee’s original March 15 $1.32 million breach of contract suit was amended once in April to delete allegations against his first successor as town attorney, D. Greg Baker of Clintwood. Tuesday’s version, signed by a Wise County Circuit Court deputy clerk as filed Friday, included Carson, council member Clifton Cauthorne, and now-former council members Susan Downs-Freeman and Marley Green.
Cauthorne, Downs-Freeman and Green voted in March to fire McAfee as town attorney, moments after Carson, Cauthorne and Green voted to appoint Downs-Freeman as an interim council member.
Substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo in June ruled invalid Downs-Freeman’s appointment to fill the vacancy created by Phil Cantrell Jr.’s resignation in February. At that time, Trumbo said Carson did not count as a member of the town’s governing body when it came to making interim council appointments.
Tuesday’s meeting was a non-meeting. With two open council seats after Downs-Freeman’s departure and Friday’s resignation of Green, Cauthorne did not attend the meeting for family reasons, Carson said, and that left council without a quorum to do any business.
While council members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell sat in their seats, Carson read a nine-page notarized list of alleged encounters with various town officials since the Wise County Electoral Board declared her the winner of a tied election on May 26, 2020.
Carson said Stanley, Cantrell and then-Police Chief Tony Baker watched the electoral board’s election decision before confronting her outside their offices. She told Tuesday’s audience of about 20 people that the three gave her “stern warnings that I make no decisions without going through council.”
Besides criticizing McAfee, Stanley, Cantrell and Baker, Carson said she had become aware that the police department had placed a camera and audio device in the council meeting room where they “could listen in at any time” during council closed sessions.
Carson said handwritten notes found in the police office since the department’s disbandment this spring have raised more questions about whether police personnel have listened to closed sessions.
Carson also criticized former Town Manager Drew Mullins, accusing him of undermining her, denying her access to some offices in town hall, improperly handling the recovery of a town police car from McAfee’s residence and other issues.
During Carson’s presentation, Cantrell at one point turned his back to her before finally leaving with Stanley and yelling that there would be a special called council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
Carson said she would give Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III a copy of her statement this week.