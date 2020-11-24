POUND — The Pound Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to give Mayor Stacey Carson the front door key to Town Hall more than four months after she took office — but not access to the light switches in council chambers.
Tuesday’s continuation of a meeting that began Nov. 17 and resumed Nov. 19 with a minority of council members locked out of Town Hall picked up again Tuesday with new twists, including a town resident and council member Glenn Cantrell filing assault charges against each other in the wake of the Nov. 17 meeting, which ended almost as soon as it began after some council members claimed there were too many members of the public present for safety under state COVID-19 gathering guidelines.
That did not stop Tuesday’s meeting, with about 20 members of the public, five council members, Carson, Town Attorney and police officer Tim McAfee, Town Clerk Jessica Adams, Town Manager Jane Bennett and two reporters in chambers and, at various times, at least two town police officers and Virginia State Troopers in the adjacent hallway.
As the meeting opened, Carson recounted how council members Glenn Cantrell, his brother Phil Cantrell Jr. and Danny Stanley refused to show up for the Nov. 19 recessed meeting after allegedly exchanging emails agreeing not to attend about two-and-a-half hours before the 6 p.m. start. Carson said she first found there would be no recessed meeting after a “nicely printed sign” was placed inside the front door window of town hall just over an hour before the meeting started.
Council member Marley Green said he found that town staff had placed the sign after “they understood three council members weren’t going to be there.”
Near the end of the meeting, council member Clifton Cauthorne moved to authorize Carson having a key to the front door of town hall and unlimited access to council chambers but not the clerk’s office, where the chamber’s light switches are located — “for now,” Cauthorne added.
“I never thought I’d have a meeting on the town hall steps,” Cauthorne said, referring to the Nov. 19 meeting.
Adams, the town clerk, said she might have to wait for Norton-based locksmith to come and copy the key, and Carson said Adams could have it made at an auto parts store in town.
“I trust it will be done in a speedy fashion,” Cauthorne said.
In a series of legal actions before Tuesday’s meeting, Town Attorney McAfee, in his dual role as a town police detective, filed a criminal complaint and requested an emergency protective order against town resident Eugene Turl Mullins. McAfee claimed that Mullins “committed a battery” upon Cantrell at the Nov. 17 meeting and posted “threats of bodily injury” on social media and “poses a danger to the orderly proceedings of the Town of Pound Council meeting.”
Mullins, who attended the Thursday outdoor meeting, was not present Tuesday.
McAfee, after Tuesday’s meeting, said a camera at Town Hall recorded the alleged assault. He did not say if Cantrell asked him to file the complaint against Mullins.
Mullins on Friday filed a complaint against Cantrell, claiming that Cantrell “got in my face,” bumped his chest against Mullins and removed his own face mask while yelling at Mullins in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Resident J.J. Hall, during public comment, told council that he saw the incident between Mullins and Cantrell and saw no assault by Mullins against the council member. He said he would be in court when the case came to trial and that he would testify to that.
“It’s a cowardly way to shut somebody up because you disagree with them,” Hall said.
In a public comment period where nine people criticized council together or individual council members, former town council member Terry Short raised allegations that a former town employee had embezzled $5,500 in town funds before being allowed to leave their position and repay the money instead of being charged with a crime.
Short announced that he had an audio recording from a closed session he had participated in while on council. He said that recording included three council members at the time “bragging” about letting the employee pay back the money and not face prosecution.
In other business, the council approved two public hearings: a Dec. 8, 6 p.m. hearing on the proposed town budget and a Dec. 15, 6 p.m. hearing on a proposed boundary adjustment to include the former Pound High School property and the J.W. Adams Combined School site. Before approval of the hearings, Stanley said he wanted to change one hearing motion to prohibit non-residents from commenting during the hearings.
Asked by Cauthorne if the council could place such a limit on who could make public comment, McAfee first hesitated about that provision and said the council had the right to set time limits on comments. Later, he said that “if someone came in from Virginia Beach,” council might be able to limit them.
“For the record,” an audience member said, “people are not opposed to anyone from Virginia Beach.”
A review of mentions of public comment in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act showed no definition of what constitutes the public for public comment purposes or the authority of governing bodies to exclude anyone from comment. The Dillon rule used in Virginia government does not allow localities under the state Constitution or state law to have powers unless specified under state law.
Stanley later withdrew his attempt to have out-of-town residents barred from public comment.
Carson, before approval of the budget public hearing, said the budget was not properly done and could bankrupt the town if adopted.