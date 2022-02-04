RICHMOND – The town of Pound got a reprieve Friday in General Assembly legislation aiming to revoke its charter.
House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore’s proposed House Bill 904 is headed to the chamber’s full Committee of Counties, Cities and Towns with one new line: “That the provisions of this act shall become effective on July 1, 2023.”
The amendment followed early-morning testimony by Kilgore and by remote testimony by Pound officials.
Kilgore originally sought to have the charter revoked this year after a run of setbacks for the town since 2021. Friday’s measure followed a Wise County Circuit Court ruling that two town council members acted illegally in trying to appoint a former colleague to fill one of two empty council seats.
After filing his original legislation, Kilgore called the bill a wake-up call to a town that has stopped providing police protection, utilities and other services to its residents.
Town council faced several issues in 2021. In March, council appointed Susan Downs-Freeman to council on a tie vote broken by Mayor Stacey Carson. Moments later, council fired town attorney Tim McAfee, who replied with a $1.07 million suit against the town and three council members. The first of five council members to depart the group resigned that month.
Then-Commonwealth’s attorney Chuck Slemp III and the entire 30th Judicial Circuit in 2021 recused themselves from hearing various lawsuits involving the town and a 2020 petition to remove Carson from office.
Council in May disbanded the town police department – along with part-time police officer McAfee - as a budget measure, leading to court action forcing the town to hire an interim police chief and to pay for an inventory of the police evidence room.
The state attorney general’s office in May also forced the town to give up its water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service Authority, citing non-compliance with environmental orders to fix the sewer system.
In June, a judge found Downs-Freeman’s appointment invalid, and council member Marley Green resigned in August. The two members, along with Clifton Cauthorne, were defendants in McAfee’s March suit – now transferred to U.S. District Court. McAfee filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the suit against Downs-Freeman and Green, and attorney Richard Kennedy said the suit would proceed against Cauthorne and the town.
After the special election of Leabern Kennedy in November, council members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley walked out of two meetings and left council with no quorum to do town business.
Council has been short of a quorum since December, since Stanley and Cauthorne resigned from council. Cauthorne said his resignation was an attempt to force the 30th Judicial Circuit to appoint interim members to the three open seats.
A petition by Kennedy and Carson and a letter by Cantrell to the court for council appointments are pending.