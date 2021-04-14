POUND — Pound’s new town manager brought warnings to the Town Council on Tuesday about the water and wastewater systems along with news that the police department has lost four of its six members.
What started as a budget workshop became a detailed public unveiling by Town Manager Drew Mullins of how the town faces immediate pressure to deal with a deteriorating water and sewer system.
After a 90-minute closed session to interview a prospective town clerk-treasurer and to talk with Police Chief Tony Baker, Mullins told council members that state agencies are concerned about the town’s failure to meet commitments for upgrading its water and wastewater systems.
Mullins said that recent conversations with officials from the Virginia Resource Authority, Department of Environmental Quality and other state funding agencies have shown that “the town is in a very bad situation” with its water and wastewater systems.
Because of the town’s failure to heed warnings from state agencies since 2015 about its commitments to water system upgrades and water/sewer rate increases, Mullins said, Pound faces two options: raise water and sewer rates or see its systems consolidated with the Wise County Public Service Authority.
“The first option is not a guarantee,” Mullins said of keeping the water system under town control. “It’s a hope and an option. … I don’t think anyone told you on the whole how bad the situation is.”
The town’s wastewater plant has not been able to treat water for about three weeks after flooding in the area, Mullins said. That means untreated wastewater has been flowing from the plant into the John W. Flanagan Dam and reservoir in Dickenson County, a primary water source for localities in Dickenson and Buchanan counties, he added.
Mullins said the town has been under a DEQ consent order since 2016 to fix the wastewater plant, and failure to do so could result in daily fines of up to $32,000 until repairs are completed.
“We need to come up with $4 million yesterday,” Mullins said of the treatment plant situation.
The state-mandated debt reserve fund has been depleted below state requirements, Mullins said, adding that his work on a draft 2021-22 town budget will recommend using a projected $830,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money to pay into that fund and to cover about $1.2 million in immediate system needs.
Mullins said he has talked with Wise County PSA officials about how the town is facing another $33 million in needed water and wastewater system upgrades in the next 10 years. While details on a PSA offer to work with the town have not been made public, Mullins pointed to current PSA rates for county customers as a possible scenario.
If PSA system consolidation was ordered by the DEQ, Mullins said, in-town customers would see their water bills climb from a base $13.43 for 1,500 gallons to $27. Sewer rates for a base bill would climb from $15.71 to $38.
For every thousand gallons of use above the base rate, in-town users would see the rate per thousand gallons climb from $8.39 to $12.50 for water and from $9.34 to $13.50 for sewer.
For the town to begin to show state agencies that it is serious about meeting its commitments on rate hikes and system upgrades, Mullins said the town would have to raise its own rates by about 38%.
Mullins said the town council will also face budgetary decisions about its police department in the wake of losing four full-time officers within the past three weeks. Three officers have moved to other departments in the area, he said, while the assistant chief began a new career.
The losses leave only Baker and part-time officer and former Town Attorney Tim McAfee in the department, Mullins said, and the council needs to consider whether to replace the officers. Training new hires will cost about $15,000 each, he noted.
Mullins said he is considering switching Baker from a primarily administrative chief making about $40,000 a year plus overtime to a salaried chief with some patrol duty responsibilities in next year’s proposed budget.
Council member Marley Green said he sees the police situation as a chance to “right-size” the police department in a town with a population of less than 850. Council member Clifton Cauthorne said he would like to see the police department budget adjusted so the town budget could become more community-oriented.
The council will hold its next regular meeting on April 20 at 6 p.m. Mayor Stacey Carson said town residents would be able to comment then on the budget situation.