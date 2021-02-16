POUND — The Pound Town Council canceled its regular meeting due to bad weather on Tuesday, but ice and snow were not the town’s only problems.
Council member Marley Green said he and other council members made the decision and contacted Mayor Stacey Carson.
Notices were posted at Town Hall and on the town’s Facebook page, Green said, but were removed at Carson’s request.
Carson then held an unofficial public meeting livestreamed on another Facebook page, Pound Pride, at the scheduled time of the regular meeting. Carson was the only town official present.
Hold on town’s bank account
According to a copy of Town Manager Jane Bennett’s scheduled Feb. 16 report to the council, New Peoples Bank placed a hold on the town’s bank accounts because of a year-end payment not being made by Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Adams.
The bank, according to an earlier email from Bennett to council members, requested in January that the town begin making principal payments on a $400,000 loan originally made by BB&T to cover preliminary engineering work for sewer system improvements and extensions but later taken over by New Peoples Bank.
Bennett, in the latest report, said that she and Adams have spoken with bank representatives and that loan terms could be renegotiated Wednesday.
“I hope we can look at our budget to see what we can approach them with,” Bennett wrote to council.
Waiting on audits
Bennett acknowledged in her report that the state Department of Environmental Quality has set aside money to cover a wastewater plant upgrade, but lateness in completing town audits has prevented the town from applying for those funds.
The Pound Town Council still has not received a final audit report from 2018 — the earliest of three audits not completed.
Bennett also wrote that Adams has “indicated” she wants to work part-time from home but not return to Town Hall. Bennett wrote that the council needed to decide how to proceed on Adams’ situation and to appoint a new Virginia Freedom of Information Act officer.
Validity of votes
The validity of votes at the council’s January meeting on adopting a town budget and on requiring town police vehicles to be marked on their rear bumpers with “Pound Police” had been questioned by Town Attorney and police officer Tim McAfee, who had emailed council members about whether the January action was valid because it was properly advertised as an electronic meeting.
Police Chief Tony Baker sent a response for the canceled meeting — on letterhead listing Carson’s predecessor George Dean as the mayor — saying that marking the police vehicles would cost $600-$700 each. In the January vote, council members Green, Clifton Cauthorne, and Carson in a tiebreaker instructed Baker to put the lettering only on the bumpers of the police vehicles.
Developing a town website
Bennett also reported that she had applied to The University of Virginia’s College at Wise for the possibility of a getting an intern to develop a new town website, with a 50-50 split between the town and the college for paying the intern’s $15/hour salary. The previous website has been closed since late 2020, and the town has posted various announcements and meeting video feeds on its Facebook page.
While not part of reports scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said that acting Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer has been appointed as special prosecutor in an ongoing Virginia State Police investigation of the town’s finances.
Slemp, who originally requested the investigation, said Tuesday that Circuit Court decided to appoint Fellhauer due to the same potential conflict of interest issue that resulted in Fellhauer handling a petition to remove Carson as mayor. Persons signing that petition include three town council members: Glenn Cantrell, Danny Stanley and Cantrell’s brother, Phillip Cantrell Jr.
Bennett, in her report, added that Wise County officials will not proceed with a November offer to mediate differences among council, members, Carson and town officials until the petition is resolved in court. The trial is set for April 9 in Wise County Circuit Court.