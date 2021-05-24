POUND — Wise County and Pound officials are awaiting a report after a Fairfax County police officer completed an inventory of the former Pound police department’s evidence room over the weekend.
Town Manager Drew Mullins confirmed Monday that the evidence specialist worked Friday and Saturday to finish the inventory following a May 19 court order to transfer the room key from former Police Chief Tony Baker to a Virginia-certified law enforcement officer.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Monday that he had spoken with the evidence specialist, who is working through Tuesday to finish a report on the room’s records and contents.
“I’ve talked with her about the possibility she may need to come back after we get the report in case any items need clarification,” Slemp said.
Slemp also filed a request to have the May 19 court order dismissed after the town complied. Town council on Thursday voted to hire Bristol, Virginia, police officer Gary Wilcox as part-time interim police chief to hold the key until a decision was made on evidence disposition.
Slemp said he and the court may have to make decisions on pending cases after the report. Wilcox, whose term ends June 30, remains in possession of the key.
The evidence room situation arose in April after town council voted to put Baker and part-time police officer Tim McAfee on furlough while considering whether to keep the department or depend on the Wise County Sheriff’s Department for policing.
On May 18, the town council voted to disband the department and dismiss Baker and McAfee, leading to the May 19 court order.