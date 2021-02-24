POUND — A Pound Town Council member and the town manager resigned within hours of each other Tuesday before a meeting where members learned $300,000 in town bank accounts has been frozen.
Pound Town Manager Jane Bennett confirmed that council member Phil Cantrell Jr. submitted his resignation Tuesday. In an email to council members and town staff, Bennett said that Cantrell’s resignation was effective immediately and that he did not want to be contacted “because his mind is made up.”
Bennett said she understood that Cantrell — captain of the Pound Rescue Squad — had some health problems.
Bennett later that day submitted her own resignation in a letter to the council.
“The job I set out to do is not the job I am able to accomplish,” Bennett wrote. “It is terribly sad that there is so much discord within the Town Council, and I do hope this gets resolved soon.”
Bennett said she was willing to stay for two weeks or until the council finds her replacement and to work with them. Bennett also wrote that she would not attend that night’s meeting.
As council members made their way through the agenda, they got more detail from newly appointed interim Town Clerk-Treasurer Carissa Mullins, who gave more details on a reference in Bennett’s Feb. 16 report to council at its weather-canceled meeting.
In her report, Bennett said that New Peoples Bank had placed a hold on the town’s bank accounts because of a year-end payment that then Clerk-Treasurer Jessica Adams missed.
Mullins, who was appointed earlier in the meeting to replace Adams after she verbally resigned on Feb. 16, said the hold was placed on a debt reserve account used to cover sewer and water projects; another debt reserve account; and another account totaling about $300,000.
Mullins said an NPB representative had told her that the account issue had been turned over to its legal department. Asked by council members what is owed to NPB from a three-year-old loan to cover engineering and design on sewer plant upgrades and line extensions, she said that debt is about $398,000.
Bennett, in her Feb. 16 report, said the town would be able to renegotiate that loan’s terms with NPB, which also had requested in February that the town begin making principal payments along with interest payments.
Asked by the council what the account freeze means in terms of the town meeting payroll and paying bills, Mullins said the town still has a general fund account with banking firm BB&T it can use to cover operations.
Mayor Stacey Carson said she planned to start work on the situation Wednesday by being in town hall to help wherever she could. She also said she had spoken with NPB’s president about the loan debt and accounts.
“Have you been aware of this?” council member Clifton Cauthorne asked Town Attorney and police officer Tim McAfee.
“Yes, and talking to (the NPB president) was a bad idea,” McAfee said.
Cauthorne then requested the issue be discussed later in the meeting in closed session. Whether the closed session was held was unclear, because the meeting’s Zoom connection was shut down during the public comment session after the mayor’s husband, David Gent, suffered a medical emergency.
Gent was heard to say that he was feeling better, and an emergency medical responder was heard on the video saying that Gent did not show signs of a stroke. The video feed was disconnected shortly after that.