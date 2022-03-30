POUND — Pound Town Council maintained progress in round three of its March meeting on Tuesday.
Council moved on old bills and fallout from the 2021 surrender of its water system while preparing for a new budget year.
In a unanimous vote, council voted to pay a $3,498 bill from June 2021 from Quality Garbage. The firm provided garbage pickup as part of the town’s water and sewer bills before council voted in May to surrender the water and sewer system to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
Interim Clerk Treasurer Linda Meade said the bill was found as council members and staff were reviewing records and bills payable. Council member Leabern Kennedy, who was elected after the utilities vote, said the town’s contract with Quality Garbage appeared not to have been canceled when the utilities were turned over to PSA.
Council also approved payment of two Verizon bills — one from December for $1,269.45 and another $529.04 bill for a landline to the water plant. Council member Doris Mullins said she was reviewing whether the town may be able to get a credit for the larger Verizon bill.
Kennedy said staff had found that the town’s email service had stopped after the town’s credit card for the $20-per-year account had been discontinued. Council approved a restart of that service and to find a website administrator to rebuild the town’s website so it can function as an official municipal website.
Town Attorney Greg Baker said he would work with whomever the town finds to build and maintain the website to make sure it meets necessary standards. On questioning by Mayor Stacey Carson, he said council could designate administrators for the town’s Facebook page.
Council also voted to re-establish a WEC Inc. fuel card account for town and fire department vehicles. The town will also advertise for two part-time positions — clerk-treasurer and street department worker — with the deadline for applications and resumes to be received at Town Hall on April 14 at noon. Baker recommended that applicants be required to submit their forms and resumes in sealed envelopes for their confidentiality.
Former town clerk Melissa Fleming on March 21 filed a $25,000 warrant in debt against Carson for back pay after the town’s bank rejected a paycheck because of improper signatures. Baker said he understood that council had voted to resolve the check issue earlier in March with a resolution establishing authorized signatories for town checks and by authorizing repayment of checks affected by the signature issue.
Baker said he understood that the Virginia Municipal League would handle Carson’s representation in Fleming’s action.
Council’s March meeting will go into April, as council recessed until April 5 at 6:30 p.m. That meeting becomes a budget workshop for council to look at projected revenues and decide what to spend for in fiscal year 2022-23. While state law requires localities to have a draft budget by April 1, Baker said the town should not face any legal problems since the General Assembly has not finalized the state budget and will not meet in special session until after April 1.
April 19 becomes the April regular meeting, when council will hold a public hearing on a state-mandated ordinance to shift town elections from May to November. On April 20, council meets again at 6 p.m. to conduct Virginia Municipal League training on conducting local government — part of an agreement approved earlier in March between the town and VML.