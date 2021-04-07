POUND — The Pound Town Council has agreed to continue discussion of a new hire for the town’s clerk-treasurer post until the April 20 regular council meeting.
The council, in a called meeting on Tuesday, voted to change the roster of town officials authorized to sign for business on the town’s bank accounts and on any loans the town obtains. The change comes with the March hire of Drew Mullins as town manager and clerk, and council voted 4-0 to approve Mullins, Mayor Stacey Carson and council member Marley Green as bank signatories.
Council also entered a 25-minute closed session to discuss potential candidates to fill the clerk-treasurer position vacated in February and to discuss compensation terms of Carson’s interim appointment as town clerk. After the session, council members agreed to continue discussion and possible candidate interviews at the April 20 regular meeting.