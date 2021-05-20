POUND — Town Council voted on Thursday to approve up to $75,000 in state-ordered work to fix stormwater inflow that has overwhelmed the town sewer plant.
Describing a “very frank and open discussion this week with representatives from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the state attorney general’s office and other agencies, Town Manager Drew Mullins told council they have to start work on Friday to find the sources of water that have more than tripled the plant’s 500,000-gallon daily treatment limit.
“They do not trust any word unless it’s actual action from you all,” Mullins told council during the emergency meeting. He said the attitude of the state officials toward the town was “supreme disappointment.”
Rita Qualls, a project manager with engineering firm Thompson & Litton, told council the state is calling for a “boots on the ground” effort to check for inflow along a section of sewer line under the bed of the Pound River between a bridge on Business Route 23 near the Family Dollar store up to the Bold Camp community.
Qualls said the firm’s plan calls for checking for leakage via the line’s manholes and through dye testing in the line.
The state mandate is the latest chapter in a two-week situation beginning with a May 6 Virginia Department of Health public warning against recreation in the Pound River downstream from the plant to the John W. Flannagan Reservoir. That led to a May 18 letter from the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors threatening the town with state and federal sanctions unless the town stopped untreated sewage going into the river.
Supervisor Chairman Josh Evans said county officials found out about the sewage issue the day VDH issued its public warning.
“My apologies cannot go out far enough to everyone affected,” Town Mayor Stacey Carson said.
Mullins said town crews think they have narrowed the stormwater inflow to a section of line about 100 feet long. A town sewer worker told council that the break may have come from a contractor working on the bridge about four years ago.
Former council member Terry Short said some line damage had been discovered during the bridge project and was supposed to have been fixed. Thompson & Litton representatives at the time had inspected the line, Short said, and found it repaired.
Short said the question is whether there was line damage outside the inspected area. If it was not found and the town accepted the project work as complete, he added, the town is responsible for the cost of fixing it.
Overloading of the plant led to the plant being shut down on April 2, Mullins said, but he first found out about the untreated water flow from DEQ on April 7 and informed council members by phone then.
“If Dickenson County wasn’t aware of this until May 6,” council member Clifton Cauthorne said, “that’s disturbing.”
Plant workers told council that workers are clearing excess solids from the plant’s settling ponds and should have the plant ready to start normal operation about June 2. While untreated water through the plant’s normal equipment still flows into the river, that water is being chlorinated to prevent E. coli in the water.
Council members Cauthorne, Marley Green and Glenn Cantrell voted to approve the $75,000 maximum detection work, with Danny Stanley — a former T&L employee — abstaining.
All four council members voted to approve Mullins’ request to set aside American Rescue Plan funds for sewer system work with $55,000 specifically to buy a new excavator. The council also voted to allow Mullins to set up on-call agreements with two construction- excavating companies for needed sewer system work.
Cauthorne also recommended that Mullins not give media interviews on the sewer situation but issue statements after checking with the town attorney.
In other business, Mullins recommended council consider budgeting a forensic audit of the town’s financial and fiscal system. He said he had received one quote of $50,000 for such an audit. Council member Green said he would like to see quotes from other accounting firms and Cauthorne said savings from eliminating the police department might be a funding source for an audit.
Mullins said after the meeting that the request stemmed from “internal” concerns.