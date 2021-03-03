POUND — Town Council has a new member to replace outgoing council member Phil Cantrell Jr. and starts on Wednesday with a new town attorney.
Pound businesswoman Susan Freeman was sworn in after a contentious 3-2 vote at Tuesday’s special called council meeting, in which Mayor Stacey Carson cast her second and final tie-breaker vote of the night.
Council members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley first moved to appoint former council member James Pelfrey to serve until a scheduled special election, and that motion was defeated by Carson and council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green.
Cauthorne then moved to appoint Freeman, whom nine town residents advocated for during opening public comments.
Cantrell objected to Carson voting, saying she was not a council member under the town charter and that appointments to council have to go to a judge if council tied. Cauthorne said the town charter allows the mayor to vote in all tie votes, adding that he had spoken with attorney Greg Baker and had been told the same thing.
Cauthorne said that the mayor is also a member of the governing body.
“I don’t see any reason the mayor can’t break a tie,” Green said.
Freeman was appointed on a 3-2 vote with Carson’s final tiebreaker of the night. Thanking council and residents for their support, she told Stanley she was sorry that he had not come by her business to get to know her.
Freeman also told Cantrell that she had known him and his family for years, and Cantrell apologized for not recognizing her by name.
During discussion of the status of the town’s budget and whether a proper budget ordinance had been signed, Green said the town needs a “professional town manager with experience” to replace resigning manager Jane Bennett and to work on the budget and seek grants and funding for the town.
Cantrell said he was told by the late Bobby Dorton, former town manager, that “the purpose of a town manager is to work themselves out of a job … to get the town to run so smooth they’re not needed.”
“Do you think we’re there yet?” Cauthorne replied.
Carson said the town needed a strong mayor, asking for the chance to serve as town manager. Green said he objected to the idea of a mayor also serving as town manager, pointing to previous mayor George Dean serving in the dual roles.
“It was a mistake with George Dean, and I think it’s a mistake now,” Green said.
Cauthorne called Dean’s six years in the dual roles “a joke,” finally moving that council advertise for a part-time town manager with candidates to be interviewed at the March 16 meeting.
Council also tabled discussion of the budget approved in January, with Green saying he wished town attorney and town police officer Tim McAfee had attended the meeting.
Acting on Cauthorne’s later motion, council voted 3-2, with Cantrell and Stanley objecting, to relieve McAfee of his duties as town attorney effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and to hire Greg Baker as town attorney to serve at council’s pleasure. Green said he had been “disappointed” with McAfee’s performance in the past three months, citing antagonism toward Carson and disrespect toward the town and officials.
“If we’re looking for reasons, the very reason that he helped in drawing up the petition against our mayor,” Cauthorne added.
McAfee, according to a Jan. 11 court document, said some persons asked him about legal advice on remedies available regarding Carson’s alleged conduct as mayor and that he provided legal advice to them.
Cauthorne’s motion included a $500 monthly retainer to Baker, $75 per hour for creating documents and legal research, $100 per hour for representing the town in and out of court and the town paying costs for depositions, filing fees and related expenses. McAfee would also be paid $500 for March to assist Baker in taking over as town attorney.
Green said council should also be able to decide whether the town attorney represents the town if an employee or official is sued.
Council also voted 5-0 to table discussion of Wise County Public Service Authority communication concerning the town water system.
With Phil Cantrell Jr.’s and former town manager Jane Bennett’s resignations leaving vacancies among persons authorized to sign town checks, council voted 5-0 to designate interim clerk/treasurer Carissa Cantrell, Carson and Glenn Cantrell as authorized check signers until council meets March 16 at 6 p.m. to select a vice mayor and replace Cantrell as a signer.