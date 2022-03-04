WISE — A bill to revoke Pound’s charter in late 2023 is heading to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk after state senate passage.
Pound also got the ability to comply with the terms of the bill on Thursday — three newly appointed interim council members.
Who was appointed?
Pound Mayor Stacey Carson and Councilmember Leabern Kennedy each confirmed the Thursday appointment by the 30th Judicial Circuit of Doris Mullins, Kensleigh Browning and former mayor/town manager George Dean to fill three council seats emptied between August and December 2021.
Circuit Court Judges Tammy McElyea, Jeff Hamilton, John Kilgore and Ronald Elkins signed the order, which sets the three councilmembers’ terms from their swearing-in through Dec. 31.
The appointments came 58 days after Carson and Kennedy filed a petition to fill the seats and bring council back to a working quorum.
“We’ll try to do our best for the people,” Carson said about the appointments. “Hopefully, we can get down to business.”
When is the next council meeting?
Carson said town council will meet on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
House Bill 904
House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore’s House Bill 904 cleared the Senate on Wednesday on a 38-2 vote after House of Delegates and Senate committees extended the effective date twice, from effective on passage and signature to July 1 and then Nov. 1, 2023.
“This is about making sure that local government is doing what it exists to do, serve the people,” Kilgore, R-1st, said on Wednesday. “Residents of the town of Pound need a functioning government. If town officials can put aside differences and work together, I believe they can have a functioning government.”
“I’m willing to work with them and the Virginia Municipal League, who has provided a list of steps it believes Pound can reasonably meet within the time frame this legislation sets forth,” said Kilgore. “It’s time to move forward.”
Five benchmarks for Pound
Farahn Morgan, Kilgore’s communications director, said the five benchmarks recommended by Virginia Municipal League officials include:
• Hiring a town attorney with local government experience
• “Hold, attend and participate in council meetings that are properly noticed under (the Virginia Freedom of Information Act) and act with professionalism and respect for one another”
• Approve a budget under state law that is managed “with fiscal integrity” and includes a capital management plan
• Council members attending appropriate FOIA and other government and budget training and using that training
• Following all state, federal and local laws, including passage of an ordinance to move local elections to November.