WISE — Pound’s request for a boundary adjustment dominated much of the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday.
The board’s scheduled public hearing on whether to allow Pound to incorporate two sections of county property into the town led three supervisors to question how the town’s council has gone about planning for the boundary adjustment.
“We’ve had a lot of differences lately, but all five of us support this,” Council member Clifton Cauthorne told supervisors during the hearing. While the adjustment would bring J.W. Adams Combined School and the former Pound High School property into town limits, Cauthorne said no private property would be included.
Cauthorne said that, if the town requested additional adjustments in the future, property owners who are now out-of-town water and sewer customers should consider that any increase in property taxes as town residents would be more than offset by reduced utility rates when they become in-town customers.
District Three Supervisor J.H. Rivers asked if the town is charging out-of-town rates for utility service to the two sites in the request and if the town would lose revenue if those sites were subject to lower rates. Town Manager Jane Bennett said she was not sure what the billing rate was for the school sites.
District Two Supervisor Robert Adkins asked if town council had scheduled its own public hearing on the adjustment request. Cauthorne said that date would be set when council met on Nov. 17.
Former Pound Town Council member and former town planning commission member Terry Short said cost-benefit issues such as the cost of police patrols at the sites still needed to be determined. He asked the supervisors to table any decision on the adjustment until “town council has heard from the people.”
County Attorney Karen Mullins said that, while there was no requirement for the town to have its public hearing before or in conjunction with the supervisors’ hearing, both hearings must be completed before board action on the adjustment.
Pound Mayor Stacey Carson, while saying she did not have a problem with the boundary adjustment, said, “This is an embarrassment because we’re here before we’ve gone before the people.”
Carson said that a special meeting in November, where the town public hearing date would have been discussed, was stopped because it was not properly advertised. She apologized because of recent conflicts between her and some town council members over her authority under the town charter as well as questions about the town’s lack of a 2020-21 budget and a Virginia State Police investigation of town fiscal affairs requested by county Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
“I need some legal help to bring to light some of the things that are going on,” Carson said.
District One Supervisor Fred A. Luntsford Jr. asked if the board had any legal authority to intervene in the Pound situation. County Attorney Mullins said the board did not have that authority.
In the following public expression period, Terry Short told the board that it needed to find out what it can about the town’s fiscal situation in case the town was not able to meet its financial obligations in the future.
“You’re going to have the responsibility,” Short said.
“I strongly urge that (town council) get their act together,” said District Four Supervisor Robby Robbins, a sentiment echoed during board comments by Adkins and Rivers.
Adkins said the board could get advice from the Virginia Association of Counties or the state Attorney General’s office. Complimenting Carson’s efforts to support community activities, he said the town council was “trying to beat her down.”