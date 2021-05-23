By MATTHEW LANE
BLOUNTVILLE — Con- ducting a wiretap is not glamorous, as portrayed on television and in the movies. It’s labor intensive, includes long stretches of boredom, and is not done nearly as often as most people would think.
According to the most recent wiretap report (filed in 2019), there were only 19 wiretaps authorized by state courts in Tennessee and just 17 in Virginia. All of these cases involved either drug crimes or conspiracy charges.
At the local level, the last wiretap operation to be run out of the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office was more than a decade ago with the James “Jimmie” Swafford case. Swafford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for selling more than 300 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of cocaine through several Kingsport nightclubs. He is currently on parole.
The Swafford wiretap happened only because of the seriousness of the case and the fact the DA’s office had substantial support from the Drug Task Force, TBI and law enforcement offices in Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County.
“It was just so labor intensive,” said Gene Perrin, assistant district attorney in Sullivan County. “But we had a commitment (from other law enforcement departments) to not only commit and assign officers and detectives to the unit, but to also pay them overtime.”
Due to this financial commitment, Perrin said, Northeast Tennessee simply doesn’t have the resources to conduct more wiretap operations.
“Especially if you don’t have the people to listen to the calls or the investigators to immediately go to certain locations to monitor activity,” Perrin said.
HOW THE PROCESS WORKS
Before law enforcement can use a wiretap to intercept a call in real time, a court order is required. In Tennessee, only the most serious criminal offenses qualify for an intercept order.
“Typically you’ll find most wiretapping orders going down in felony drug cases or conspiracy to commit felony drug offenses dealing with substantial amounts of drugs,” Perrin said. “And normally you’ll see it in criminal homicide cases.”
To secure a wiretap, an application must be submitted to the court. Law enforcement must show probable cause of criminal activity and the particular phone being used to further this criminal activity, Perrin said. Investigators also have to prove to the court that the suspect is using the phone to further his or her criminal enterprise.
Finally, if the court approves the wiretap, there are a number of preliminary steps law enforcement has to take before the listening in takes place. Again, it’s not as simple as shown on TV.
“Each case has unique characteristics which inform the direction of the investigation and the means of gathering information, including the use of wiretaps,” said Wayne Taylor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greeneville. “Those decisions are often based on law enforcement-sensitive techniques about which we are unable to comment.”
THE END RESULTS
Before the wiretap is up and running, Perrin said, an orientation session takes place during which every person who is going to be part of the operation understands a few things: the law, why the order was entered, the goal of the investigation, and the consequences of violating the court order.
One thing that’s very important to remember is the requirement of minimization, Perrin said.
“Law enforcement can only listen to calls pertaining to the criminal activity. If they’re on the phone talking to suppliers, co-conspirators, customers, law enforcement can continue to listen and record and act in real time on it,” Perrin said. “If the caller is talking to his wife about picking up the kids after school or (taking them) to a ballgame, unless law enforcement can establish a connection between his wife and the criminal activity, they must minimize that call and they can’t record it.”
Courts in Tennessee issued 19 wiretaps in 2019, resulting in 247 arrests. In Virginia, those numbers were 17 and 62.
To ensure the wiretap is being used as intended and is necessary for the investigation, law enforcement must file a report with the court every 10 days, Perrin said. It gives the judge an update on the investigation, how law enforcement is complying with the court, and how extending the wiretap is making a difference.
“(Wiretaps) are not open-ended. You can’t just listen as long as you want to listen,” Perrin said. “You have to report to the court what’s going on. Then the court can extend it or not. It’s a very closely scrutinized law enforcement tool that’s not to be abused.”