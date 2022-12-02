featured Police seek help in locating missing woman CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katherine Carrico Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September, a press release said.Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.Detectives currently don't suspect foul play, but said there is cause to be concerned about her health and welfare. Kingsport police said Carrico is 5 feet, six inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has no known permanent residence in Kingsport.Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigatiions Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Katherine E. Carrico Press Release Police Anatomy Detective Kingsport Police Department Residence Fowl Foul Play Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR