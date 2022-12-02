Katherine Carrico

Katherine Carrico

KINGSPORT -  Police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September, a press release said.

Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video