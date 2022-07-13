KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been since Monday morning.
Peyton Brianne Grace Begley was last seen around the 1300 block of Waverly Road.
She is described as weighing around 130 pounds and standing 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Both of her eyebrows are half-shaved and the back of her head is shaved at the bottom, authorities said.
She also has a scar on her right knee.
Police said they do not believe any foul play is involved, but every effort is being made to locate her.
What to do if you have information
Anyone who sees her or who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives in the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.KingsportTN.gov/City-Services/Police-Department/Contact-Police