KINGSPORT – A 15-year-old teenager was reported missing earlier this week and the Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Caiden Burgett was reported missing on March 22, last seen two days prior in the 300 block of Clinchfield Street. While investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to his minor age, every possible effort is being made to locate him.
Burgett is described as a 15-years-old white male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black “Barberitos” T-shirt and black athletic shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.