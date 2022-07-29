KINGSPORT — Kingsport police said Friday they are attempting to locate four missing children from four cases over the past four months, according to a media release.
The juveniles are Colin Klein, Jaylen Blye, Brileigh Johnson and Breanna Fleming.
Police said the cases are unrelated and foul play is not suspected in any of them.
Klein is 17 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 140 pounds. He has black hair, but his eye color is not known.
He has been missing since April and was last seen in the 2000 block of Stonebrook Place.
Blye is a 16-year-old Black male. He has been missing since May and was last seen in the 1000 block of West Sullivan Street.
Johnson is a white male, 15 years old, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in May in the 500 block of Belvue Avenue.
Fleming is a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on July 16 in the 700 block of North Wilcox Drive. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone who has information about any of the missing juveniles is urged to contact the Kingsport Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
