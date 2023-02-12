KINGSPORT — A local church decided to step up and do something special for first responders.
An idea that came from Washington state sparked an idea at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
The congregation decided to build a comfort station for first responders, and last week it finally opened.
“It’s been used quite a lot and it’s only been here a week,” the Rev. Tim Price, pastor of the Ashley Street church, said.
The comfort station was named in honor of Sullivan County Deputy Steve Hinkle, who died in the line of duty while conducting a welfare check four years ago. Hinkle was a member of the church.
Price said two parishioners have a son who is a police officer in Washington state. While out there, the father went on a patrol ride with his son.
He said there was a trailer with a punch key system with snacks and drinks inside.
So Holy Mountain Baptist Church thought it would be good to do the same thing.
“That’s where the idea came from,” Price said.
The church has converted part of the fellowship hall into a place where Kingsport police officers and Sullivan County deputies can stop for a break.
There is a stand inside that holds coffee, hot chocolate and snacks. Officers can also utilize the kitchen inside. Restrooms are available.
They can also leave prayer requests in a box.
Tables also sit in the hall where police officers can sit and write reports to get out of the cold or keep from getting cramped in the squad car.
Price said since he has been pastor, he’s seen several officers and deputies stop in the parking lot.
“I’d always run up and give them a bottle of water or a snack cake,” he said. “Just let them know we appreciate their service.”
Now they have their own place they can call home. Even if it’s for five or 10 minutes.
