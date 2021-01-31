By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — For the first time, the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department has a master plan.
But why should we care?
Because the master plan is essentially a 125-page roadmap for how parks and recreation could develop over the next 15 years. The document features multiple recommendations, including what areas of town need new parks and walkways, the types of programs that could be offered, and ways to improve operations and partnerships with businesses and other facilities.
“It’s been proven over and over again that any property associated next to a greenbelt, a park, or served by a program facility ... the value is always increased from that effort,” said Kevin Guenther, a landscape architect with Ragan-Smith Associates Inc., the Tennessee-based consulting firm that created the master plan for Kingsport. “I think you have a chance to market and brand Kingsport as an outdoor recreation venue, where resources, history and the downtown are all highlighted as unique, so people come back and experience and invest in.”
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Kingsport has been working with Ragan-Smith on its first-ever master plan since October 2019, reviewing all of the city’s parks, athletic programs and associated facilities. The consultants also met with city staff, dozens of local stakeholders, nonprofits and other community members to hear what parks and recreation mean to them.
Finally, an online public survey was conducted to gauge what average citizens would like to see take place in the future.
According to Kitty Frazier, the manager of the Parks and Recreation Department, more than 600 people participated in the survey, presenting a good cross section of the people who live in our community.
“We saw a true desire and great interest from our community to have parks, open spaces and nature-based areas and how important it was to them,” Frazier said. “Through COVID, it was just reinforced and (the survey) brought to light how valuable and important parks are to the folks in our town.”
Some of the findings from the survey:
• 83% of respondents said the city facilities do a good to excellent job of meeting their needs.
• 78% of respondents said the facilities are in good to excellent condition.
• Respondents say the highest needs within the city are more bike trails, walking trails, nature areas, playgrounds and an outdoor venue.
• Programs for adult and youth fitness, on nature, youth sports and summer camp programs also scored high on the survey.
“We needed to know what the community wanted and where their needs were in order to plan for the future,” Frazier said.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE PLAN
During a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Guenther presented an overview of the master plan to city leaders along with suggestions on implementation and priorities. A consistent theme of the plan is about outdoor recreation, trails, greenways and parks, Guenther said.
According to the master plan, the consultants identified four areas with service gaps for parks and recreation facilities: Lynn Garden, Cooks Valley, Colonial Heights and Rock Springs. The plan states:
• The Lynn View Community Center provides great opportunities to expand facilities and programs but is undeveloped.
• Cooks Valley could benefit from more neighborhood parks.
• Colonial Heights is close to Warriors Path State Park but lacks neighborhood parks.
• Rock Springs has a need for small parks easily accessed by neighborhood residents.
“Every community has service gaps and we’re not saying you’ve done a poor job of providing opportunities,” Guenther said.
THE BIG IDEAS
The master plan lays out 12 big ideas, broken into four categories: facilities, programs, staff and operations, and partnerships.
• Facilities: Continue Greenbelt and walking path expansions and connections; connect recreation to the Holston River and downtown; develop neighborhood parks on the north, east and south ends of town.
• Programs: Provide more nature-based and educational programs, keep athletic tournaments and programs strong, and develop more public space for community events.
• Staff and operations: Consolidate staff at certain facilities, increase budgets for maintenance, and create a volunteer and partnership training program.
• Partnerships: Continue partnerships with the YMCA, Bays Mountain, Warriors Path and others to meet local and regional needs, consolidate maintenance between city departments for some city parks and strengthen support from the business and development community.
“We know it’s going to take time. We know you’re going have to prioritize and be flexible with these ideas. But if you don’t start planning now, 15 years down the road you’ll be where you are now,” Guenther said.