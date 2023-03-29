BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle is growing by five businesses in 2023.

The shopping center will welcome Crave Cookies, Duck Donuts, Talbots, Cavender’s and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux this year, Heather Hill, property manager of the Pinnacle, told Bristol Now. Each business, Hill said, is set to be operational by the end of the year, and some will open well before then.

