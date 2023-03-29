BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle is growing by five businesses in 2023.
The shopping center will welcome Crave Cookies, Duck Donuts, Talbots, Cavender’s and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux this year, Heather Hill, property manager of the Pinnacle, told Bristol Now. Each business, Hill said, is set to be operational by the end of the year, and some will open well before then.
“We’re excited,” Hill said. “Our ownership and Steve Johnson have always strived to bring new things to the region.”
Crave Cookies
The cookie shop will occupy a 2,000-square-foot space in the Plaza Shops section of the shopping center.
Crave Cookies was born out of a nostalgic craving for fresh, warm, straight-from-the-oven cookies, according to the company. The company offers six cookie flavors each week, ranging from Campfire S’more to French Silk Pie and beyond. The flavors are announced each Friday.
Crave Cookies originated in California but now has numerous locations in Utah. The closest Crave Cookies to the region is in Odessa, Florida.
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts will also offer sweet treats among the Pinnacle’s Plaza Shops in a 2,000-square-foot space. The Outer Banks, North Carolina-based donut shop offers an array of donut combinations with various coatings, toppings and drizzle options. The menu ranges from fan favorites like the Chocolate Explosion, Berry Pancake, Pina Colada and even bacon-covered options.
The current closest Duck Donuts locations are in Knoxville and Asheville, with another in Mount Airy, North Carolina. A spokesperson for Duck Donuts told Bristol Now that the Pinnacle location is in the early stages of development and has not yet set an opening date.
Talbots
The New England women’s clothing and apparel store Talbots is also set for a Pinnacle location this year. The company is a “lifestyle brand for women who love looking well put together, with sizes for every body,” the Talbots website says.
Talbots is set to open by the beginning of April, Hill said. She also said the 2,400-square-foot store will be located in the Crescent Shops area.
Cavender’s
The Pinnacle’s new Western store is set to open June 9 next to Best Buy.
The approximately 16,691-square-foot store will offer Western boots, hats, jeans and more with an array of brands such as Wrangler, Ariat, Justin and Carhartt, among others. Jennifer Green, the Cavender’s events and PR manager, told Bristol Now the store looks to employ 24 total workers, both full- and part-time. Those positions include cashiers, sales, stockers, receivers, key carriers and an assistant manager.
“Joe Cavender, president of Cavender’s, says the company anticipates a great response with this new location in a growing area,” Green said in an email. “Cavender’s Boot City has become synonymous with the well-dressed cowboy and cowgirl.”
The company is family-owned and operated out of Tyler, Texas, and is in its 58th year of business. Cavender’s currently has 94 stores across 15 states, Green said. The upcoming Bristol location will be Cavender’s second in Tennessee behind its Knoxville location.
Walk-On’s
Fans looking to fuel up on food can welcome Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which is expected to open this summer, a representative for the company told Bristol Now.
Walk-On’s is a Cajun-style sports restaurant created by two Louisiana State University walk-on basketball players, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, in 2003. In 2015, NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees became a co-owner of the Walk-On’s chain.
The restaurant touts made-from-scratch specialties like VooDoo Shrimp and Grits, Crawfish Etouffee, the Scholarship Burger and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding, among other items.
Walk-On’s will be located next to the Village area near Buddy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken Salad Chick. The Pinnacle location will be the third Tennessee Walk-On’s location, with the closest being in Knoxville.
Room to grow
The Pinnacle is already growing, but Hill said Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson looks for the shopping center to expand even more, including on the other side of the state line.
“We own land on the Virginia side,” Hill said. “There’s always room for growth on both sides. Steve Johnson is in the business, and the Pinnacle kind of speaks for itself on how it’s grown and how much it offers. We hit a five-state area. In addition, it’s a large amount of tax dollars that go back to the region.
“(Johnson) is a mastermind at what he does. He knew what this region needed, and he also wanted to provide employment opportunities for this region and for people to eat, shop and dine. You can come and accomplish so much in a day.”