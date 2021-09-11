ABINGDON — On Sept. 11, 2001, Todd Pillion had just finished officer candidate school and was a newly minted dentist with the Virginia Army National Guard.
Tim Pillion had already been a National Guardsman for 13 years and was a training officer with the 1030th Engineer Battalion at the Gate City National Guard Armory.
As the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan remains a national controversy days after the last American soldier left Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pillion brothers looked back at military careers they say were defined by two events separated by two decades.
“I had moved back to Abingdon and was working as a general dentist,” Todd said. “On 9/11 I was in the dental office watching the Twin Towers fall on television, and my wife was working at the Veterans Administration when they went on partial lockdown.”
“I was at work at the Gate City armory, and we didn’t have a TV on at the armory that morning,” Tim said. “A family member called us, said something bad was happening and that we needed to watch TV.”
Tim said he and other soldiers found an old television and hooked it up to an antenna in time to see the second airliner hit the World Trade Center.
“We were all in shock,” Tim said. “We had many others there and we didn’t fully understand what was going on.”
As Todd and Tim found their military roles coming to the forefront, their wives also were dealing with the day’s events at their jobs.
Amanda was working at the Veterans Administration in Johnson City, while Shannon, Tim’s wife, was taking her students on a field trip to Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
“I called Amanda and the VA was on lockdown that morning,” Todd said. “We had a very serious conversation that evening, and we knew our life would be changed forever.”
“Shannon was teaching in Claiborne County,” Tim said. “Someone was able to contact them on the bus and get them turned around since Oak Ridge had been locked down.”
Just two months before 9/11, Todd had talked with Tim — now a Virginia Army National Guard colonel in command of Fort Pickett — about whether he should join the Guard.
“He gave me the sage advice to be ready,” Todd said. “He said that it was peacetime but that things could change in an instant.”
By early 2002, Todd — part of the Army National Guard’s headquarters medical command at Fort Pickett — was at times the only dentist helping with pre-deployment medical screenings of every Virginia Army National Guard soldier being deployed to Afghanistan and the surrounding region.
“It was like a traveling road show,” he said. “I say this partially tongue-in-cheek, but I looked in the mouth of every Guard soldier who deployed at that time.”
Tim was helping organize the 1030th for activation to homeland security duty, with two companies deployed stateside and one company to Kuwait in preparation if the full battalion was deployed overseas.
“Todd was already my regular dentist before he was activated,” Tim said, "but, yeah, he probably examined me as the Guard activated too.”
By 2005, Todd deployed with 16 other medical personnel to Tikrit in Iraq, shortly after American forces retook the city from ISIS forces.
“They were still mortaring parts of the city when I was there,” Todd said.
Todd’s children were born after 9/11. He said he has tried to help them understand the impact of that day.
“When I deployed, my daughter was 3 and my son was 1,” Todd said. “I’ve taken them to the Twin Towers and Freedom Tower site, the fire station in Manhattan, and we’ve been to the 9/11 museum. It’s still hard for them to comprehend what it all means.”
After 33 years in the National Guard and 22 years of active duty, Tim took command of Fort Pickett in April after serving as the Virginia Army National Guard’s operations officer. Before his new command, he had already spent the previous 14 months helping organize Guard troop deployments to support the state’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. After Jan. 6, he was also helping plan Virginia Guard deployments to Washington, D.C., in the wake of the Capitol riots.
Fort Pickett is the Virginia Guard’s main facility, but Tim saw 9/11 come full circle at his doorstep four months later as the post became part of Operation Allies Welcome — the arrival of Afghan evacuees as the U.S. withdrew from that country.
“They’re very grateful,” Pillion said of the refugee adults and children he has met in recent days. “Considering what they’ve been through the past few weeks, with the culture shock, it’s obviously a life-altering change for them.”
Today, after eight years as a Guardsman, Todd is a Virginia state senator and has shifted his medical specialty from general to pediatric dentistry. In recent months, he found himself helping in the state’s COVID-19 fight, giving vaccinations at area clinics.
Tim and Todd, Lee County natives, both said they had not expected to follow the path their father and other relatives had taken. Their father had served during the Berlin crisis in 1961 and uncles had served in World War II. Tim joined the Kentucky National Guard in 1988 after his first year of college “to find some discipline and direction in life and to support myself.”
“To this day, I’ve seen nothing like the patriotism you see in the military,” Todd said. “As a veteran and a state legislator, I see my role as helping take care of those who have served.”
“In May, I will have served for 34 years, and this is a good way to bookend my career,” said Tim. “The military has been very good to me.”