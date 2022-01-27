MOUNT CARMEL — A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon resulted in damage to a nearby residence.
The incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Carters Valley Road and Wolfe Lane, where a Chevrolet Silverado hit a house.
According to Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Kenny Lunsford, the wreck occurred as the homeowner was trying to turn into his driveway.
“So, two vehicles are heading east toward Kingsport on Carters Valley Road,” Lunsford said. “The first vehicle is the homeowner, who is actually going to turn into his driveway. The guy behind him isn’t paying attention as to why the other car is stopped and tries to go around him. When this happens, he sideswipes the homeowner’s vehicle and runs into the man’s house.”
Lunsford said that no one was injured in the crash.
The MCPD was assisted by the Church Hill Rescue Squad.
“Today at 3:15 p.m., Squad 2 responded to assist with a vehicle into a structure,” the CHRS said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Upon arrival, crews found the structure was shifted approximately 3 feet from a pickup truck, striking one of the main supports for the porch and structure. Crews assisted Mount Carmel Police with further assignments and cleared without incident.”
According to Lunsford, the driver of the Silverado was cited for following too closely, failing to exercise due care and not wearing a seat belt.